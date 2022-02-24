Android 21 (Lab Coat) now available in Dragon Ball FighterZ

Android 21 (Lab Coat) is now live in Dragon Ball FighterZ on all platforms, giving players their first new character in almost a year.

DBFZ fans were initially starved for information on the game’s newest character following the character’s reveal during Jump Fest 2022 in December.

The reason for this scramble for information was the vague nature of Android 21 (Lab Coat) when she was revealed, with players not knowing if this was just a new costume for the pre-existing Android 21 character or an entirely original fighter. And, once Bandai Namco finally shared details and gameplay at the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour on Feb. 19, a release date was also shared.

Android 21 (Lab Coat) is a completely standalone DLC fighter and is available for $4.99, making her the first new playable character released for DBFZ since Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta last March.

Bandai is also still discussing new ways to support the game too, producer Tomoko Hiroki noting during the Games Battle Hour that “a variety of events inside and outside of the game” are being considered to provide players with ways to continue enjoying DBFZ.

No new information on a potential fourth season of DLC support for DBFZ or an update on if Bandai and developer Arc System Works could be planning a rollback netcode update for the game in the future has been shared at this time. Getting a new fighter is still a nice change after more than 10 months without truly new content, however.