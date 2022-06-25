All top 8 results from CEO 2022

Community Effort Orlando (CEO) 2022 kicks off a Summer full of big fighting game tournaments, hosting a majority of the world’s best players across titles like Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Tekken 7, Guilty Gear Strive, and King of Fighters XV.

With the fighting game community (FGC) out in full force, players will even see a few classic titles get some renewed attention in main events for Capcom vs SNK 2 and Super Street Fighter II Turbo, as CEO runs from June 24 to 26.

CEO is not only being treated as a major for many of the biggest games in the FGC, but it is also the first Super Smash Bros. crossover event that is featured as part of the new Panda Cup tournament circuit and the ongoing Smash World Tour. This means competitors in both Smash Melee and Ultimate have a lot to fight for.

There are also a handful of community events being run throughout the weekend for games like Persona 4 Arena Ultimax and Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, which could make keeping up with all the final standings tough to manage. If you want to stay up to date on all of the top finishes for each game on CEO’s main lineup, here are all of the final rankings—updated as every bracket wraps up.

All CEO 2022 results

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Place Player 1st Wawa 2nd Shanks 3rd Nitro 4th HookGangGod 5th Kasuga

Garlic Bread 7th Kite

Perfección

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Place Player 1st Ren 2nd Shuaboo 3rd Neokarsh 4th Gandido 5th Seth

MadBestKiller 7th Prada

Kilo

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Place Player 1st Cake 2nd Caderade24 3rd Razzo 4th Mldorli 5th Eon_Crescent

JurassicOri 7th FadedDragon

Yui

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike