All top 8 results from CEO 2022

Community Effort Orlando (CEO) 2022 kicks off a Summer full of big fighting game tournaments, hosting a majority of the world’s best players across titles like Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Tekken 7, Guilty Gear Strive, and King of Fighters XV.
With the fighting game community (FGC) out in full force, players will even see a few classic titles get some renewed attention in main events for Capcom vs SNK 2 and Super Street Fighter II Turbo, as CEO runs from June 24 to 26.
CEO is not only being treated as a major for many of the biggest games in the FGC, but it is also the first Super Smash Bros. crossover event that is featured as part of the new Panda Cup tournament circuit and the ongoing Smash World Tour. This means competitors in both Smash Melee and Ultimate have a lot to fight for.
There are also a handful of community events being run throughout the weekend for games like Persona 4 Arena Ultimax and Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, which could make keeping up with all the final standings tough to manage. If you want to stay up to date on all of the top finishes for each game on CEO’s main lineup, here are all of the final rankings—updated as every bracket wraps up.
All CEO 2022 results
Dragon Ball FighterZ
|Place
|Player
|1st
|Wawa
|2nd
|Shanks
|3rd
|Nitro
|4th
|HookGangGod
|5th
|Kasuga
Garlic Bread
|7th
|Kite
Perfección
Granblue Fantasy: Versus
|Place
|Player
|1st
|Ren
|2nd
|Shuaboo
|3rd
|Neokarsh
|4th
|Gandido
|5th
|Seth
MadBestKiller
|7th
|Prada
Kilo
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
|Place
|Player
|1st
|Cake
|2nd
|Caderade24
|3rd
|Razzo
|4th
|Mldorli
|5th
|Eon_Crescent
JurassicOri
|7th
|FadedDragon
Yui
Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike
|Place
|Player
|1st
|Justin Wong
|2nd
|Ricky
|3rd
|Arlieth
|4th
|JujuMann
|5th
|Cookye
NYChrisG
|7th
|DirtyLlama
Dark Hokage