In every platform fighter, the available stages are just as important as the roster of characters present in the game. This is the case for the newly released Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl that features characters and places from the iconic Nickelodeon series.

Among these series, there are plenty of unique locations that will be familiar to fans and offer completely different environments that favor certain fighters. There are your standard ground-based maps and the floating maps that will task players with avoiding falling.

There are 20 stages in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Here is a full list of where you can expect to do battle.

All Stages in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl