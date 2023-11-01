Nickelodeon’s Super Smash Bros. rival is coming in hot with a vast selection of noteworthy characters to choose from. Players will have the pick of the litter in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, but what characters will we get to pick?

These types of games bring in all the noteworthy characters from our childhoods and even the new recruits making a name for themselves in their respective universes. Players got to duke it out as Danny Phantom, Aang, Spongebob, and Patrick in the first All-Stars experience, and in the second iteration, we will see returning characters.

While we don’t have a release date for All-Star Brawl, we do have a confirmed list of all the characters you’ll be able to fight.

What shows are on Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Here are all the shows you’ll be able to embody in All-Star Brawl 2:

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Danny Phantom

El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera

Garfield

Hey Arnold!

Invader Zim

Jimmy Neutron

My Life as a Teenage Robot

Rocko’s Modern Life

Rugrats

Spongebob Squarepants

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Angry Beavers

The Legend of Kora

The Loud House

The Ren & Stimpy Show

The Wild Thornberrys

All Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Characters

Here are all the characters you’ll see in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2: