Nickelodeon’s Super Smash Bros. rival is coming in hot with a vast selection of noteworthy characters to choose from. Players will have the pick of the litter in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, but what characters will we get to pick?
These types of games bring in all the noteworthy characters from our childhoods and even the new recruits making a name for themselves in their respective universes. Players got to duke it out as Danny Phantom, Aang, Spongebob, and Patrick in the first All-Stars experience, and in the second iteration, we will see returning characters.
While we don’t have a release date for All-Star Brawl, we do have a confirmed list of all the characters you’ll be able to fight.
What shows are on Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
Here are all the shows you’ll be able to embody in All-Star Brawl 2:
- Avatar: The Last Airbender
- Danny Phantom
- El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera
- Garfield
- Hey Arnold!
- Invader Zim
- Jimmy Neutron
- My Life as a Teenage Robot
- Rocko’s Modern Life
- Rugrats
- Spongebob Squarepants
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- The Angry Beavers
- The Legend of Kora
- The Loud House
- The Ren & Stimpy Show
- The Wild Thornberrys
All Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Characters
Here are all the characters you’ll see in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2:
- Aang (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
- Angry Beavers (The Angry Beavers)
- April O’Neil (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
- Azula (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
- Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom)
- Donatello (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
- El Tigre (El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera)
- Ember (Danny Phantom)
- Garfield (Garfield)
- Gerald (Hey Arnold!)
- Grandma Gertie (Hey Arnold!)
- Iroh (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
- Jenny (My Life as a Teenage Robot)
- Jimmy Neutron (Jimmy Neutron)
- Korra (The Legend of Korra)
- Lucy Loud (The Loud House)
- Mr. Krabs (SpongeBob SquarePants)
- Nigel Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys)
- Patrick (SpongeBob SquarePants)
- Plankton (SpongeBob SquarePants)
- Raphael (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
- Ren and Stimpy (The Ren & Stimpy Show)
- Reptar (Rugrats)
- Rocko (Rocko’s Modern Life)
- Rocksteady (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
- SpongeBob (SpongeBob SquarePants)
- Squidward (SpongeBob SquarePants)
- Zim (Invader Zim)
- Zuko (Avatar: The Last Airbender)