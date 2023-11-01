All Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 characters

Smashing!

Nickelodeon’s Super Smash Bros. rival is coming in hot with a vast selection of noteworthy characters to choose from. Players will have the pick of the litter in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, but what characters will we get to pick?

These types of games bring in all the noteworthy characters from our childhoods and even the new recruits making a name for themselves in their respective universes. Players got to duke it out as Danny Phantom, Aang, Spongebob, and Patrick in the first All-Stars experience, and in the second iteration, we will see returning characters.

While we don’t have a release date for All-Star Brawl, we do have a confirmed list of all the characters you’ll be able to fight.

What shows are on Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Here are all the shows you’ll be able to embody in All-Star Brawl 2:

  • Avatar: The Last Airbender
  • Danny Phantom
  • El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera
  • Garfield
  • Hey Arnold!
  • Invader Zim
  • Jimmy Neutron
  • My Life as a Teenage Robot
  • Rocko’s Modern Life
  • Rugrats
  • Spongebob Squarepants
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • The Angry Beavers
  • The Legend of Kora
  • The Loud House
  • The Ren & Stimpy Show
  • The Wild Thornberrys

All Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Characters

Jimmy Neutron in the middle of a boxing ring in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
Here are all the characters you’ll see in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2:

  • Aang (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
  • Angry Beavers (The Angry Beavers)
  • April O’Neil (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
  • Azula (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
  • Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom)
  • Donatello (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
  • El Tigre (El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera)
  • Ember (Danny Phantom)
  • Garfield (Garfield)
  • Gerald (Hey Arnold!)
  • Grandma Gertie (Hey Arnold!)
  • Iroh (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
  • Jenny (My Life as a Teenage Robot)
  • Jimmy Neutron (Jimmy Neutron)
  • Korra (The Legend of Korra)
  • Lucy Loud (The Loud House)
  • Mr. Krabs (SpongeBob SquarePants)
  • Nigel Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys)
  • Patrick (SpongeBob SquarePants)
  • Plankton (SpongeBob SquarePants)
  • Raphael (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
  • Ren and Stimpy (The Ren & Stimpy Show)
  • Reptar (Rugrats)
  • Rocko (Rocko’s Modern Life)
  • Rocksteady (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
  • SpongeBob (SpongeBob SquarePants)
  • Squidward (SpongeBob SquarePants)
  • Zim (Invader Zim)
  • Zuko (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

