All characters in Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 has a massive roster of characters, featuring over 35 iconic characters from the series alongside newer additions. Every player can find at least one character with a fighting style they enjoy, and the large cast of characters will almost certainly keep the game fresh and exciting.
There are a few things to consider when purchasing Mortal Kombat 11. Players can buy the base version of the game, but this version only includes 25 characters. There are also three expansion packs for Mortal Kombat 11 that add more characters: the Aftermath Expansion, Kombat Pack One, and Kombat Pack Two. Each expansion can be purchased individually, giving players the option to only buy the group of characters they want.
The best option for diehard fans is the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition, which includes all previous expansions and the base game. The Ultimate Edition is slightly more expensive than the base version and is the best option for players looking for the complete MK11 roster.
Here is the entire Mortal Kombat 11 roster to help figure out which version is best for you. Remember that the Ultimate Edition includes all currently available characters and expansions.
Base game
- Jade
- Erron Black
- Kabal
- Kung Lao
- Sub-Zero
- Scorpion
- Cetrion
- Frost
- Baraka
- Raiden
- Shao Kahn
- D’Vorah
- Jax Briggs
- Geras
- Kano
- Cassie Cage
- Kotal Kahn
- Skarlet
- Sonya Blade
- Johnny Cage
- Noob Saibot
- Kollector
- Kitana
- Jacqui Briggs
- Liu Kang
Aftermath expansion
- Robocop
- Sheeva
- Fujin
Kombat pack one
- Spawn
- The Joker
- Terminator T-800
- Nightwolf
- Shang Tsung
- Sindel
Kombat pack two
- Rambo
- Rain
- Mileena