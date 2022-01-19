All characters in Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 has a massive roster of characters, featuring over 35 iconic characters from the series alongside newer additions. Every player can find at least one character with a fighting style they enjoy, and the large cast of characters will almost certainly keep the game fresh and exciting.

There are a few things to consider when purchasing Mortal Kombat 11. Players can buy the base version of the game, but this version only includes 25 characters. There are also three expansion packs for Mortal Kombat 11 that add more characters: the Aftermath Expansion, Kombat Pack One, and Kombat Pack Two. Each expansion can be purchased individually, giving players the option to only buy the group of characters they want.

The best option for diehard fans is the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition, which includes all previous expansions and the base game. The Ultimate Edition is slightly more expensive than the base version and is the best option for players looking for the complete MK11 roster.

Here is the entire Mortal Kombat 11 roster to help figure out which version is best for you. Remember that the Ultimate Edition includes all currently available characters and expansions.

Base game

Jade

Erron Black

Kabal

Kung Lao

Sub-Zero

Scorpion

Cetrion

Frost

Baraka

Raiden

Shao Kahn

D’Vorah

Jax Briggs

Geras

Kano

Cassie Cage

Kotal Kahn

Skarlet

Sonya Blade

Johnny Cage

Noob Saibot

Kollector

Kitana

Jacqui Briggs

Liu Kang

Aftermath expansion

Robocop

Sheeva

Fujin

Kombat pack one

Spawn

The Joker

Terminator T-800

Nightwolf

Shang Tsung

Sindel

Kombat pack two