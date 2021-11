All characters in Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball FighterZ, which recently achieved a significant milestone after selling over eight million copies of the game, launched worldwide in 2018. It’s now hosting an 800-hour free DLC trial campaign that allows players access to DLC fighters that have joined the game’s roster over the last several years.

The game has a total roster of 43 characters. Twenty-one of them were included as the base roster, 19 others were released as paid downloadable content (DLCs), and three more are unlockable through gameplay rewards.

These are all the playable characters in Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Base roster characters

Android 16

Power: S

Speed: C

Reach: S

Technique: B

Energy: A

Ease of Use: S

Android 18

Power: A

Speed: A

Reach: B

Technique: A

Energy: A

Ease of Use: S

Android 21

Power: B

Speed: A

Reach: S

Technique: S

Energy: B

Ease of Use: S

Beerus

Power: S

Speed: S

Reach: A

Technique: SS

Energy: SS

Ease of Use: S

Captain Ginyu

Power: S

Speed: B

Reach: A

Technique: S

Energy: B

Ease of Use: A

Cell

Power: S

Speed: A

Reach: S

Technique: A

Energy: A

Ease of Use: S

Frieza

Power: A

Speed: A

Reach: A

Technique: S

Energy: S

Ease of Use: A

Gohan (teen)

Power: SS

Speed: S

Reach: C

Technique: B

Energy: A

Ease of Use: S

Gohan (adult)

Power: A

Speed: S

Reach: A

Technique: S

Energy: B

Ease of Use: S

Goku (Super Saiyan)

Power: S

Speed: B

Reach: A

Technique: A

Energy: A

Ease of Use: SS

Goku (SSGSS)

Power: S

Speed: SS

Reach: A

Technique: S

Energy: B

Ease of Use: S

Goku Black

Power: A

Speed: S

Reach: S

Technique: A

Energy: S

Ease of Use: S

Gotenks

Power: A

Speed: S

Reach: C

Technique: A

Energy: S

Ease of Use: S

Hit

Power: S

Speed: SS

Reach: A

Technique: S

Energy: C

Ease of Use: A

Kid Buu

Power: S

Speed: S

Reach: A

Technique: S

Energy: S

Ease of Use: A

Krillin

Power: B

Speed: A

Reach: C

Technique: S

Energy: A

Ease of Use: S

Majin Buu

Power: S

Speed: C

Reach: S

Technique: S

Energy: S

Ease of Use: A

Nappa

Power: S

Speed: C

Reach: S

Technique: A

Energy: B

Ease of Use: A

Piccolo

Power: A

Speed: B

Reach: S

Technique: S

Energy: A

Ease of Use: A

Tien Shinhan

Power: A

Speed: A

Reach: A

Technique: A

Energy: B

Ease of Use: S

Trunks

Power: A

Speed: A

Reach: S

Technique: S

Energy: B

Ease of Use: S

Vegeta (Super Saiyan)

Power: SS

Speed: S

Reach: B

Technique: A

Energy: S

Ease of Use: S

Vegeta (SSGSS)

Power: SS

Speed: S

Reach: B

Technique: A

Energy: S

Ease of Use: S

Yamcha

Power: B

Speed: S

Reach: B

Technique: A

Energy: B

Ease of Use: S

FighterZ Pass One

Android 17

Power: A

Speed: S

Reach: B

Technique: A

Energy: A

Ease of Use: S

Bardock

Power: S

Speed: S

Reach: B

Technique: C

Energy: A

Ease of Use: S

Broly

Power: SS

Speed: C

Reach: SS

Technique: B

Energy: S

Ease of Use: S

Cooler

Power: S

Speed: A

Reach: S

Technique: B

Energy: B

Ease of Use: S

Goku

Power: S

Speed: B

Reach: A

Technique: A

Energy: A

Ease of Use: SS

Vegeta

Power: A

Speed: A

Reach: B

Technique: A

Energy: S

Ease of Use: SS

Vegito (SSGSS)

Power: S

Speed: S

Reach: A

Technique: S

Energy: SS

Ease of Use: SS

Zamasu (Fused)

Power: S

Speed: S

Reach: A

Technique: SS

Energy: S

Ease of Use: B

FighterZ Pass Two

Broly (DBS)

Power: SS

Speed: C

Reach: SS

Technique: S

Energy: SS

Ease of Use: S

Gogeta (SSGSS)

Power: SS

Speed: A

Reach: A

Technique: S

Energy: SS

Ease of Use: SS

Goku (GT)

Power: A

Speed: S

Reach: A

Technique: S

Energy: A

Ease of Use: S

Janemba

Power: S

Speed: A

Reach: S

Technique: SS

Energy: S

Ease of Use: A

Jiren

Power: SS

Speed: S

Reach: S

Technique: A

Energy: S

Ease of Use: A

Videl

Power: B

Speed: A

Reach: B

Technique: A

Energy: C

Ease of Use: S

FighterZ Pass Three

Gogeta (SS4)

Power: SS

Speed: SS

Reach: A

Technique: A

Energy: SS

Ease of Use: S

Goku (Ultra Instinct)

Power: SS

Speed: SS

Reach: A

Technique: SS

Energy: SS

Ease of Use: A

Kefla

Power: S

Speed: S

Reach: A

Technique: B

Energy: S

Ease of Use: SS

Master Roshi

Power: B

Speed: A

Reach: A

Technique: S

Energy: A

Ease of Use: B

Super Baby 2

