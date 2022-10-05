A new game won’t be introduced during Mortal Kombat’s 30-year celebration

Mortal Kombat is one of the staples in the fighting game genre, getting its start on classic arcade machines before emerging on consoles. The most recent entry to the series was Mortal Kombat 11, which was released on April 23, 2019, almost three and a half years ago. With that release happening a few years ago, many fans are eager and anticipate a new announcement.

With Mortal Kombat and its co-creator Ed Boon celebrating its 30-year anniversary, many players are expecting an announcement to be a part of it. But Boon said last night that while they have some fun things planned, a new game’s announcement won’t be a part of that. Instead, players can expect the next game announcement to be separate from the MK30 celebration and is coming “in due time.”

PSA/FYI We know a lot of you are excited about the next NRS game announcement & it will happen in due time. But first it all about 30 years of Mortal Kombat. That's what we're going to celebrate and focus on.



Our next game announcement will be separate from MK30 ❤️ — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 5, 2022

While players will likely be unhappy with this announcement, it seems to confirm that another game is in development. While that’s likely not a surprise to fans of the long-running series, Boon did say that there is a “next game” to be announced at a later date. This is likely Mortal Kombat 12 or another crossover like Injustice or Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe.

While it wasn’t a new game announcement, Boon has shared some inside looks at characters from the last 30 years, including the first iteration of Sonya Blade. In the clip shared, the actress for Sonya can be seen doing flips and other moves that would later be animated in the game.

Continuing with Mortal Kombat's 30th anniversary celebration. This video gives a peek into how Sonya Blade came to be, including her infamous LEG GRAB move. On April 10, 1992 we tested an unfinished version of MK (only 6 fighters) at a Chicago arcade called TIMES SQUARE. (1 of 9) pic.twitter.com/RSKHnnUCO2 — Ed Boon (@noobde) August 22, 2022

While many fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement for the next Mortal Kombat game, they can take this time to properly appreciate the series’ journey over the last several years.