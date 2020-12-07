5 Days of Melee charity event begins on Dec. 14

There will be a total of 108 hours of Melee content, all for charity.

Screengrab via MeleeItOnMe

Following Nintendo’s cancellation of the The Big House Online, the MeleeItOnMe team and several other big names are putting on a massive Super Smash Bros. Melee charity event. 

Titled the 5 Days of Melee, this event is going to be a 108-hour celebration of the best the Melee and Smash community has to offer, with the goal of using the event to help support Direct Relief, a charity that strives to aid those threatened by disaster, disease, or poverty. 

The event will begin following the conclusion of the Metagame documentary, an eight-part series covering the Platinum Era of Melee on Dec. 14 and will run until Dec. 18. Everything will lead up to the Ludwig Ahgren Championship Series 3: Charity Edition tournament, which will run on Dec. 19 and 20 at the end of the five-day broadcast. 

As part of the 5 Days of Melee, there will be special tournaments, panels with pro players and commentators, game shows, show matches, combo contests, and more. There will also be a dedicated effort to showcase some of the best aspects of Project M as the Smash community works to integrate the game back into the mainstream following Nintendo’s actions. 

Portions of the qualifiers for the LACS 3 will also be played live on stream on Dec. 16 and 17, with the final event of the entire lineup being a live recording of the MeleeItOnMe Podcast. 

If you want to register for any of the events that will be played live during the 5 Days of Melee broadcast, you can visit the event’s Smash.gg page, where you can find a full stream schedule. You can also register to compete in the LACS 3 from the 5 Days of Melee page too.

The entire event will be streamed from Dec. 14 to 18 on the Beyond The Summit Smash Twitch channel.