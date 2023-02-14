2 potential new MultiVersus characters may have been leaked

It has been about two months without a new character in MultiVersus, with the most recent being the addition of Marvin the Martian this past December. Since then, Player First Games has been silent about the next characters being added to the roster. Fortunately, data miners have been hard at work digging through the most recent update and posting the potential for two new characters online.

One of the most well-known leakers for MultiVersus, Aisul, has posted a number of tweets about the recent update’s files. In his tweets, he’s claimed that there has been a number of new files added for two potential characters. The infamous Pickle Rick from Rick and Morty and the DC villain Joker have been rumored as potential new characters coming to the game.

Joker and Pickle Rick had a bunch of SFX added this patch.



Joker moves found from the file names are "pogo" and "crowbar".#MultiVersus — Laisul (MultiVersus Leaks and News) (@LaisulMV) February 14, 2023

According to Aisul, there have been a number of files either added or updated that are believed to reference both Joker and Pickle Rick. They’ve been talking about Joker for some time now and even posted a Mark Hamill voice clip a couple of months ago. A more recent development, though, is their assurance that another version of Rick Sanchez from the show, Pickle Rick, could be added.

It would be interesting to see Player First Games release a different version of a character as a separate fighter. When there are updates to characters to provide different versions in the past, these have been introduced as new Variants. They use the same attacks, sometimes with new visuals, but are always the same character.

It’s possible that this is just a skin, but the way that Aisul is posting its specific move sets alongside Joker makes it seem like Pickle Rick could be its own character. Many players are waiting eagerly for the developer to release a new character, so these new additions might mean there is progress being made.