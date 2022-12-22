Yoshi-P confirms Nophica for next Final Fantasy XIV raid, fueling fan speculation about her appearance

Nophica, the goddess of abundance in Final Fantasy XIV, has been confirmed by game director Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida for the next tier of alliance raids—and fans are now brimming with speculation on what he said about her appearance in an interview with 4Gamer.net.

Fans have been clamoring over Nophica’s art since the raid series was announced, and in the interview with 4Gamer, Yoshi-P has finally addressed the fans in regard to how she will appear in the Alliance Raids.

“There seems to be a lot of talk about whether things will come out exactly like the picture,” Yoshi-P said. “We also want to live up to expectations so that we don’t get too obsessed, but if you’re charmed by her, you’ll be in trouble, so please be careful…”

When the theme of the Alliance Raids was first announced, a few topics cropped up on social media about whether she would appear the way she did in the artwork. Many started speculating about what she would look like and whether her rather large breasts would play a part in the mechanics of the raids.

While fan theories have gone far and beyond what developers are likely to implement, the comment from Yoshi-P has brought even more hype to the fan base about what she will look like. It’s very clear that the development team is aware of the expectations from the players, and based on his comment, they won’t be disappointed by her appearance in the game.

The interview comes about a day before the next Live Letter from the Producers is set to air, which serves as Part Two of the Patch 6.3 Live Letters, meaning that players will get even more information about the Raids, Dungeons, and new things that are being implemented in the new update.

Players are hoping that they’ll get a glimpse of what Nophica might look like, but since Patch 6.3 looks to be a super-packed update, it is hard to speculate on what Yoshi-P will show during the livestream.