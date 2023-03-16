When does the Final Fantasy XIV: Eorzea Academy manga release?

Final Fantasy XIV is getting some new lore soon in the form of a manga. Japan has had its hands on the story since February 2023, but now, those who were waiting for an English version of the book will be able to read the story in their language in just a few months.

Final Fantasy XIV: Eorzea Academy is a new manga centered around one of the Scions of the Seventh Dawn, Alisaie. She’s attending an academy that recently merged two larger rival schools together, the Academy of Light and the Academy of Darkness. Now that two rival schools are under one roof, tensions are rising, and Tataru, who serves as the headmaster of the school, wants to do something about it.

When is the Final Fantasy XIV: Eorzea Academy manga release date?

The Final Fantasy XIV: Eorzea Academy manga English translation will be released on Sept. 19, 2023, and pre-orders began on March 16. Those interested in purchasing the books can get them from their preferred retailers, such as Amazon or Barnes and Noble, or on the Square Enix website. The book sells for $14.99, although some retailers have a digital version that will cost $9.99.

Square Enix has two other mangas that will release soon as well. The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl, which is an anime currently airing on Crunchyroll, and Mr. Villain’s Day Off are also getting English versions that will release later this year.

The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl Vol. 1 releases on Oct. 10, and Mr. Villain’s Day Off releases on Aug. 15. Both books can be pre-ordered at select retailers and on the Square Enix website.