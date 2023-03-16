Final Fantasy XIV is getting a spinoff manga book in 2023

A new Final Fantasy XIV English-translated manga book is coming from Square Enix in 2023 and those who love the lore and stories that come from the game will get more from one of their favorite characters. Two other Square Enix manga books are also releasing in 2023.

The three titles follow three different stories in different universes. The first two, The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl and Mr. Villain’s Day Off, will be focused on new characters and don’t seem to have any connection to Square Enix games.

Final Fantasy XIV: Eorzea Academy focuses on Alisaie’s adventures in high school. The book has been available in Japan for a little over a month, but until now, fans were left wondering when an English version of the book would be released.

Image via Square Enix

The story follows Alisaie while she attends Eorzea Private Academy in the Final Fantasy XIV universe. The school is a merger of two smaller academies: Light Academy and Dark Academy. The two were rival schools, so the divide in the school’s population is immediately apparent and causes some tensions to rise. Tataru, who helps with the Scions of the Seventh Dawn in Final Fantasy XIV‘s story, is the headmaster of the school and decides to try to quell the tensions.

Final Fantasy XIV: Eorzea Academy is available for pre-order on the Square Enix website and at most major retailers, such as Amazon and Barnes and Noble. The book releases on Sept. 19, 2023, and costs $14.99 for the paperback version, although some online sellers might have a digital version for cheaper, such as Amazon’s Kindle version which sells for $9.99.

The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl releases on Oct. 10, 2023, and has an anime adaptation that began in January this year. Mr. Villain’s Day Off is scheduled to release on Aug. 15, 2023.