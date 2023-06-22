Final Fantasy 16 has an extensive storyline that is comprised of several factions and groups, so it can be hard to keep up with them all. One phrase that is frequently mentioned throughout the story is Bearer.

Under the rule of Elwin Rosfield, Bearers could live a peaceful life. However, after the fateful night at Phoenix Gate, Bearers and the Branded were treated as scum, even though they were human. Here’s everything you need to know about Bearers in Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 16: What is a Bearer?

In Final Fantasy 16, a Bearer is a person who can draw on the aether of the world, rather than a crystal, to use magick. Even though they are human, those who awaken as a Bearer are enslaved and used for their magick to save the populace from wasting their precious resource—crystals.

You can get more Bearer information from Tomes in The Hideaway. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bearers have been treated as less than human for centuries, so much so that many of Valisthea’s citizens don’t care about them and are willing to give up their children if they become a Bearer. But most of all, they’re eager to pay no heed to the plight of Bearers.

Unfortunately, using magick takes a severe toll on a Bearer’s body. If they use their abilities too much, they will suffer terribly and slowly turn to stone. But as they aren’t considered human, their deaths hold no value to the people of Valisthea.

During the campaign, there is a scene where several Bearers fight to protect those who’ve been protecting them. But it’s not enough, and they eventually crumble to nothing because they used the last of their strength and powers to fend off the Empire.

And while many cutscenes have pulled on my heartstrings, this one tugged on them a little more as the Bearers were willing to sacrifice themselves fighting to protect their loved ones and dying on their own terms rather than as enslaved people.

But there’s also another name for a Bearer who has been marked, referred to as Branded.

What does Branded mean in Final Fantasy 16?

If a Bearer is marked with a black brand across their face, they are known as Branded. After the prologue, you’ll notice that Clive is Branded and gets treated poorly by everyone he meets.

However, he gets his brand surgically removed, leaving a large scar on his face. But this isn’t an option for most of the Branded as deserters, and those who know them, are killed.

Although they aren’t nearly as powerful as Dominants, Bearers and the Branded, suffer a terrible curse and fate in Final Fantasy 16.

