These Final Fantasy XIV Valentine’s Day cards are the perfect way to make your sweetie smile

There are plenty of Final Fantasy XIV players around the world that have met through the game, so there are bound to be plenty of people who have formed romantic relationships harbored by the game as well. Now, there are some funny yet cute Valentine’s Day cards that players can send to their loved ones.

Reddit user /u/whatusernamehuh uploaded some pretty hysterical Valentine’s Day cards for players to pass on to their loved ones, or perhaps someone they tolerate. The cards range from sweet to downright sarcastic, but all of them are pretty funny.

Those who haven’t completed the Patch 6.3 storyline should steer clear since there is a light spoiler in the very first card, but all of the others are safe to view for those who aren’t caught up on the story. There is even a bonus card at the end that makes fun of the most recent Final Fantasy XIV drama that has been ravaging the community lately in regards to the new The Omega Protocol (Ultimate) Race to World First.

Some of the cards like one with Omega on it that says “u r Omega cute” are adorable and fun ways to show your Final Fantasy XIV loved one that you care for them, but there are some others that have a less-than-cute theme, like one with Nophica on it that contains innuendo, and a card with one of the new characters on it named Zero that says “I have Zero interest in you.”

So no matter what kind of partner you have this Valentine’s Day, whether it be a friend, a loved one, or someone you pretend you like but really don’t, there is a card in the collection for everyone.