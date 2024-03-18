One Shot One Kill Card Carnival solution in FF7 Rebirth

In Chapter 12, after returning to Costa del Sol in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you’ll unlock new Card Carnival puzzles for Queen’s Blood. One of the trickier puzzles is One Shot One Kill, so here’s how to solve it.

One Shot One Kill explained in FF7 Rebirth

It’s tricky but very satisfying. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Note: This challenge won’t be available until after you’ve recruited your final two companions and have returned to Costa del Sol. Until then, you only have basic Card Carnival Puzzles.

Unlike most other Queen’s Blood Card Carnival puzzles in Costa del Sol, you can’t simply get more points in each lane to finish this puzzle. So, the only other option is to destroy every enemy card on the board, including your own cards (except for one). You can do this by placing all your cards in specific positions, then using the last card to fire a single shot, which causes a chain reaction that destroys the entire right side of the board.

It sounds complicated, but this is one of the most satisfying Card Carnival puzzles in the game.

How to solve One Shot One Kill in FF7 Rebirth

Dyne fires the shot and the whole world burns. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To solve One Shot One Kill in FF7 Rebirth, place the following cards in any order you want:

One Bomb in the only available top lane spot

Another Bomb in the rightmost spot in the middle lane

Scrutineye in the bottom lane (directly below where you placed the top Bomb card)

Bloatfloat, in the leftmost available spot in the bottom lane, left from the Scrutineye

Once you’ve placed each of the above cards, do the following to win this puzzle:

Place Dyne in the leftmost position in the middle lane

The Dyne card fires, hitting two cards, which then hit other cards, eventually destroying everything on the right side of the board.

Dyne finally destroyed everything. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One Shot One Kill strategy explained in FF7 Rebirth

In case you’re confused by what just happened and want to know exactly how the above solution works, here’s what just transpired.

When you place Dyne in the leftmost middle lane, he fires two shots. One shot hits the top middle card (dealing four damage), and the other hits your Bloatfloat, killing it. After your Bloatfloat is killed, it damages the Materia Guardian, which unleashes its Ability and attacks two spots on the opposite side of the board. The Materia Guardin’s attack kills the enemy card you damaged earlier and one of your Bombs. The Bomb explodes, dealing four damage to all enemies around it. Normally, the Bomb would kill the Phoenix card, which would cause it to boost other cards, but because we gave the Phoenix a +1 boost from the Scrutineye, it will survive the blast with just one point. The explosion from the earlier Bomb also triggers the Crimson Mare Mk. II card (in the top right corner of the board), which attacks the two spaces next to it and triggers the other Bomb underneath it. Your middle Bomb explodes, taking out all the remaining enemies, including the Phoenix (who has nothing to buff now). Dyne will be the only card left on the board with a collective score of four.

As your reward, you will receive Dyne, a decent card that I used in my main deck for a while.

