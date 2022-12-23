No more ugly helmets: Final Fantasy XIV’s Heavensturn event finally gets some cool rewards

Year after year, the Heavensturn event in Final Fantasy XIV has rewarded some pretty ugly helmets. But this year, instead of an ugly helmet, players are getting a cool Eastern-themed armor set and a housing item.

Heavensturn, which is an event based around the start of the new year, begins on Dec. 31 and ends on Jan. 16, 2023. Players can begin their quest “The Box of Fortune” in Limsa Lominsa, in the Upper Decks at X:11.5 Y:13.9. Talking to Usagi Bugyo will begin the questline, which likely won’t take more than an hour to complete, making the rewards pretty accessible for most players.

After players have picked up the quest, they’ll be tasked with several errands before they can claim their rewards. Once players have finished all of the quests, they’ll be rewarded with the Heavensturn armor set, which consists of a body, hands, legs, and feet. They’ll also get the Heavensturn Crane Banner, which is a housing item.

Image via Square Enix

Fans have reacted pretty well to this event, especially considering that past events have rewarded some wacky helmets that players were not huge fans of. These helmets were considered quite ugly and many people didn’t even do the event, considering the reward not worth it.

Because this year’s event has a reward that players are excited about, there’s likely to be a little more activity around it than in years past. Heavensturn lasts for a few weeks, so even those who are busy during the post-holiday season will have time to get the rewards.