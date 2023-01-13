How to unlock Patch 6.3 Viera hairstyles in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV‘s Patch 6.3 brought a lot of new content with it. Players have a plethora of new things to hunt after now there’s more end-game content, but those that play the Viera race have even more to look forward to with the patch bringing three new hairstyles to their arsenal.

All three hairstyles are existing for other races, so getting them will be the same process as other races, but this is the first time Viera will have access to them.

The Modern Aesthetics Styled for Hire, Adventure, and Saintly Style hairstyles have all been adapted for Viera.

Players who have a Viera will need to get these hairstyles the same way everyone else did, and one of them is far easier to get than the other two. Here’s how to get all three new hairstyles for the Viera race.

How to get the Styled for Hire, Adventure, and Saintly Style hairstyles for Viera

The easiest by far of these hairstyles to get is the Adventure Hairstyle. Players simply need to have unlocked the Gold Saucer and sneezed at it in order to get the Modern Aesthetics: Adventure hair. The NPC with the item is a little different than people might think since it’s not with the Price Claim Attendant. Instead, the NPC is just a few steps away and has the item for a measly 14 MGP.

Styled for Hire and Saintly Style are a little harder to get. The Styled for Hire hair comes from PvP, and costs 18,000 Wolf Marks to unlock. Players can get Wolf Marks by competing in PvP matches, or by turning in Crystals in for Wolf Marks from Season rewards.

Saintly Style is obtained from the Firmament for Skybuilder’s Scrips. Players will need to get 1,800 of them in order to trade in for the Saintly Style hair. Skybuilder’s Scrips are gained from turning in Ishgard Restoration items, which are crafted by Disciples of the Hand.