If you’ve ever wanted to know how pure you are in Final Fantasy XIV—by that, we mean how good or bad your intentions might be—you can now take a fun, fan-made Purity Test.

Recommended Videos

This Purity Test asks questions like, “Have you ever asked for a reset because you died or didn’t crit?” and “Did you name your character after your favorite anime character,” as well as if you have mechanic triggers that “sound like an anime girl.” If you want to know just how angelic or devilish your actions in FFXIV make you, this test is for you.

How to take the FFXIV Purity Test

The FFXIV Purity Test, created by Sadge_Sage, is a Google Forms test. Your answers are anonymous. To access and take the Purity Test, follow these steps:

Head to the FFXIV Purity Test. Answer all the questions. The FFXIV Purity Test is quite long; it took me around 10 minutes to read through the questions and answer them as honestly as possible. Submit your test answers. View your score.

The test is out of 100. So, the higher your overall test score is, the more “pure” you can be considered in FFXIV. If your score is on the lower side, well, you’re a tad devilish. Many players who’ve taken the test expected to get much higher scores than they got, but, as they admitted, they “must have done a few things.”

Your score appears in the top right-hand corner. Screenshot by Dot Esports via FFXIV Purity Test (Sadge_Sage)

One player even joked there should have been a question asking if we Googled some of the “third-party tools, what Balmung Quicksand is, or what [chadded] the healer means.” Let’s just say if you don’t know, then it’s probably a good thing—Googling it will sully your eyes.

If you want to brag about your pure intentions or have your friends questioning whether to raid with you, especially with Dawntrail’s release around the corner, this is everything you need to know about taking a test on your FFXIV purity.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy