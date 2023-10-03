How to get the Sabotender de la Luna mount in Final Fantasy XIV

There are all kinds of mounts in Final Fantasy XIV, which will suit the taste of most players, whether they want to impress their friends or enjoy the company of a fun creature.

The Sabotender de la Luna is one of those funny-looking mounts, which likely won’t intimidate your enemies much, but will add some sparkles to your travels through the lands of Eorzea.

It joined the game alongside Patch 6.5 on Oct. 3, the last Major update after Endwalker‘s release. It was introduced to FFXIV alongside a large batch of content including more minions, hairstyles, raids, and quests. While you can discover the new content, here is how to get this one.

How to get the Sabotender de la Luna mount in Endwalker

Players will have to put some time and effort into the game to get the Sabotender de la Luna, as it’s a reward from completing Unreal trials.

Those are among the most challenging duties to complete, and they rotate every two or three updates. Players won’t necessarily need a team on voice chat to clear those raids.

They’ll have to get their DPS in check and learn all the mechanics before heading into the fight using the Duty Finder, however. It might take you a few hours to clear the Unreal trial first, but the process will become easier over the following weeks.

We can guarantee Unreal trials are easier than Savage raids to complete, so it’s doable for all players who are willing to put enough effort into learning the fight.

You’ll have to wait for a few weeks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the Sabotender de la Luna by trading 600 Faux Leaves to the Faux Commander in Idyllshire (X: 5,7, Y: 6). Players can earn those by completing Unreal trials.

You will only get one batch of Faux Leaves per Unreal trial completion, so you’ll have to wait for the weekly reset to get more of those each time.

How to unlock Unreal trials in FFXIV?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock Unreal trials by completing the blue quest named “Fantastic Mr. Faux.” It’ll require you to reach at least level 80 in any combat job and to complete Shadowbringers‘ main quest.

You can pick up the quest by speaking to the Painfully Ishgardian Man in Idyllshire, at X: 7, Y: 6. The Unreal trial of Patch 6.5 is the Singularity Reactor.

You’ll be able to see whether you can get Faux Leaves as rewards when heading to the Duty Finder and selecting the duty so that you don’t clear more without getting any expected rewards and lose your time.

