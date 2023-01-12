Look closely at the ground to spot the small creature.

Island Sanctuary is a haven of peace and tranquility, far from the concerns of politics and apocalyptic scenarios players have to deal with in Final Fantasy XIV’s story.

They can relax in the facilities they built, grow their own crops, and take care of animals they put in pastures. These animals can give special items when taken care of.

In addition to common animals, players can catch a few rare animals who only appear when specific requirements are met. They’re unique and it can take some time to get them.

How to get the Morbol Seedling in FFXIV 6.3 Island Sanctuary

To get the Morbol Seedling, you must go to X: 19, Y: 19 between the lake and the mountain, and wait for the weather to become Cloudy.

Then, wait until 3am, Eorzea Time to see the Morbol Seedling appear. You’ll have three hours to catch it and then he’ll disappear.

If you fail your catch attempt, he’ll disappear and you’ll have to wait for the next day to be able to make another attempt. Be prepared to bring a lot of small nets, which are Makeshift Nets, because it might take multiple attempts.

If you’re out looking for more materials, you might lose time and miss the opportunity. As a reminder, Makeshift Nets require Island Branches and Vines to be crafted.