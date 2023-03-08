How to get the Moon-hopper mount in Final Fantasy XIV

There were many new content additions in the Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.35, including new mounts, minions, fashion accessories, and more. Players can now get their hands on several new things, but it might take a bit of effort and patience to get some things like the Moon-hopper mount.

This mount is very rabbit-like, but also very tech-forward. The Moon-hopper mount also has a cute animation on the hotbar that allows it to dance around while you’re on it. It’s one of the only mounts added in the Patch 6.35 update, so players are trying to figure out how to get their hands on it.

Where to get the Moon-hopper mount in Final Fantasy XIV

The Moon-hopper mount is, unsurprisingly, attached to the new Lopporit Tribal Quests. The Lopporits are the last addition to the Beast Tribes for Endwalker, so naturally unlocking the Moon-hopper is tied to crafting. Players will need to craft some things for the Lopporits in order to increase their reputation and get more rewards unlocked.

Screengrab via Square Enix

In order to get the Moon-hopper mount, players will need to reach the Sworn ranking in order to get it. After that, it will be available at the vendor. Because the Lopporit Beast Tribe was only added a few days ago, it’s not confirmed how many Carats the mount will be listed for, but if it follows the rest of the mounts from other Beast Tribes, it will cost 18 of the currency.

If players haven’t spent their currency on anything else during the course of their journey to Sworn, then they should have plenty of Carats in order to exchange them for the mount. The Moon-hopper mount will likely take a few days for players to achieve since only three quests can be completed for the tribe each day, so patience will need to be exercised before the mount pops up in the shop.