How to get the Mama Automation ghost minion in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.3 brought a ton of new content to the game, and players are already running around and hunting for all of the information on where to find all of the mounts, minions, and goodies that the game has to offer with the new update.

The cute ghost minion that everyone saw in the last Live Letter is one of the easier-to-get minions that players can likely grab right now. The minion is called Mama Automation and won’t take too much effort to find and get it.

To get this floating ghost minion, head to the Gold Saucer and find the Gold Saucer Attendant that is in charge of the Prize Claim. Select “Prize Claim III” from the menu and then at the bottom of the list of mounts will be the Mama Automation minion. It costs 30,000 MGP, which most players will likely already have.

Screengrab via Square Enix

If you don’t have that much MGP, the quickest way to get it is to do the fashion report for the week, which will award 60,000 MGP just for getting 80 points. Players can also do the GATEs, which award a couple of thousand MGP per activity. The Mini Cactpot most likely won’t give enough to get the minion, especially if you are unlucky, but it could help bolster your MGP if you’re just a few hundred short.

Once you’ve got the minion in your inventory, don’t forget to use it to unlock it, and then you’ll have your own little obedient ghost that follows you around.