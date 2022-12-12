How to get the Falcon Ignition Key in Final Fantasy XIV

There are some mounts in Final Fantasy XIV that only come around once in a blue moon. For collectors, getting all of them can be difficult, especially when they very rarely return to the game or are only available for a short period of time.

For the Falcon Ignition Key, players are likely going to need to wait long periods of time between the events that offer this mount. The key, when used, summons the Flacon, which is a single-person airship built by Wedge, a Garlond Ironworks engineer.

How can I get a Falcon Ignition Key in Final Fantasy XIV?

Screengrab via Square Enix

The mount first appeared in 2017 with the “Fly the Falcon Mount” campaign, which gave the airship to players who were subscribed for 90 days during the event to celebrate the release of Stormblood. Since then, the mount has returned in various Moogle Treasure Trove events.

It doesn’t return for every Treasure Trove event, so players who need it will want to check to see if it’s included in whichever promotion is coming up. Typically, Moogle Treasure Trove events pop up before the release of bigger patches. For example, the newest event “The Hunt for Creation,” leads up to the 6.3 patch that Square Enix will release sometime in January.

Players can scoop up a multitude of rewards from these events, and sometimes the Falcon Ignition Key is among them. There are a host of other mounts as well that players can grab up, but this is typically the only one that comes around during Moogle Treasure Trove events and is not obtainable in any other manner.

If you miss the event, don’t worry, it does come around regularly. But you might have to wait a few patches before the developers put it back into one of the tomestone events.