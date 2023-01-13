How to get Burning Horns for the Phaethon mount in Final Fantasy XIV

New content in Final Fantasy XIV is synonymous with players’ favorite things to hunt for, including minions, glamours, and mounts. With the addition of the newest Treasure Hunt instance, two new mounts were added to the game, and one of them requires the new Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Map to obtain it.

Players looking for this mount will need a lot of maps, and even more luck as they venture into the Shifting Gymnasium Agonon to try their luck at getting one of these items.

Not only do players need to get lucky by getting a portal once they find the Treasure Map, but they’ll need some immense luck to get what they need in order to obtain the Phaethon mount.

How to get Burning Horns in Final Fantasy XIV

To get Burning Horns, players will need Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Maps, and likely a lot of them. Players can get one of these maps every 18 hours from Elpis. Other maps can be bought off of the Market Board, but prices are sky high since the release of the new area is recent.

Once you’ve got some maps, you’ll need some friends. Players should have at least four party members to be able to complete the challenges. Open up the treasure map and find the area where it will be, and then once you get there, the chest will spawn a bunch of enemies. Once they’re defeated, there is a chance the chest spawns a portal.

If the chest does spawn a portal, all players will be sucked into the instance where a spinning wheel will determine your fate. There is a chance that, while inside the Shifting Gymnasium Agonon, the Burning Horn will drop. Depending on your group’s loot rules, you’ll still need to be lucky enough to roll high and get the item. You will need three of these incredibly rare items in order to turn them into the mount.

How to get the Phaethon mount in Final Fantasy XIV

Once you have earned all three Burning Horns or bought them off of the Market Board, head to Nesvaaz in Rads-at-Han to exchange them for your very own fiery pony.

The vendor is at X:10.6 Y:10.0 and the mount’s item can be found under the Out-of-this-world Oddities category.

Players can choose to either use the item and unlock the mount, or sell it on the Market Board for a good bit of cash. Mounts like this are incredibly rare since the drop rate for these items is so low, meaning it is likely the prices for this mount will stay high for a long while.