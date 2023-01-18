How to get a chocobo mount in Final Fantasy XIV

For those just starting out in Final Fantasy XIV, getting around is pretty tough. There is a lot of ground to cover, and the sprint button only lasts for so long before players need to wait for it to come off of cooldown.

Luckily, it won’t be like that for long. Not too far into the game, players will be able to get their very own chocobo that will carry them through the game at a much faster pace. Unfortunately, until they get there, they’ll be shoe-leather-expressing it around Eorzea.

When can you get the chocobo in Final Fantasy XIV?

Players will be able to get the chocobo mount when they hit level 20 in the main scenario questline. This doesn’t mean that players can get the chocobo when they hit level 20. In fact, they are likely to be far past level 20 by the time they get to the quest that unlocks the mount.

At some point in the questline, players will have to make a decision about which Grand Company they are going to join. This introduces them to two very important characters and sets up the world they’re being thrown into. It also marks a point in the story where players are able to explore the world a little more, which makes sense that they would now need a chocobo to take them a little farther than they could get on foot.

After you choose your Grand Company, continue on the questline which will help you understand what Grand Companies are and how they work. You’ll then need enough Grand Company Seals to get a chocobo mount. To get more seals, the quickest way is to farm Fates or do the Grand Company Hunting Log, which is under the “Logs” category in the menu. Players can also just do the next step in MSQ to get 300 seals, which is enough to buy your mount license.

Where to get the chocobo mount in Final Fantasy XIV

Depending on which Grand Company you choose, finding the “My Little Chocobo” questline will start in a different spot. Each of the Grand Companies have a different location, so once you choose one, you’ll need to head to that city to start the quest.

Here are all of the locations of the NPC you need to talk to to begin the questline, and the names of the NPC.

Twin Adder Location: New Gridania (X:9.7 Y:11.1) NPC: Vorsaile Heuloix

Maelstrom Location: Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks (X:13.1 Y:12.8) NPC: R’ashaht Rhiki

Immortal Flames Location: Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X:8.4 Y:8.9) NPC: Swift



You will need 200 Grand Company Seals to buy the Chocobo Issuance from the company you chose. Once you get that, head to the next NPC indicated by the quest and hand in the item. He will then bring you your very own bird. You’ll have to name your chocobo, and then you’ll be able to ride around on your very first mount and explore more of Eorzea.