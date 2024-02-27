How to complete Baldesion Arsenal in Final Fantasy XIV

Baldesion Arsenal is the final dungeon of the Eureka areas in Final Fantasy XIV’s Stormblood expansion. Clearing it offers you one of the classiest mounts in the game, so it’s worth the effort.

To clear Baldesion Arsenal, progress through all four Eureka areas, which all have their own levels and features. We recommend teaming up for the progression because it will save you a lot of time.

For Baldesion Arsenal, there is no way around it. You’ll need a large team of players to help you. It’s described as a “brutally difficult open dungeon,” and you shouldn’t take that lightly. The dungeon features several fights, deadly traps, and a final battle.

Here is how to unlock and complete the Baldesion Arsenal in FFXIV‘s Stormblood.

How to unlock Baldesion Arsenal in FFXIV

You can be proud of this mount. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock Baldesion Arsenal, you must first unlock the Eureka feature from the Stormblood expansion. The first quest requires you to reach at least level 70 and to complete the full main story questline of the second expansion. Since the Free Trial expansion, players don’t need to subscribe or buy the game to access it.

You can pick up the first Eureka quest in Rhalgr’s Reach called And We Shall Call it Eureka at X: 10, Y: 12.5. You have to max out the first Eureka area to unlock the quest of the second one, Pagos. The process to unlock Pyros and Hydatos areas is similar.

Baldesion Arsenal is available in Hydatos. You need to reach an Elemental Level of at least 60 to enter the Duty. The portal is triggered by the completion of the FATE named I Don’t Want to Believe. This FATE appears randomly, so you need some luck to get it.

It also won’t appear if a Baldesion Arsenal run is ongoing, if there are less than eight players in the instance who meet the requirements, or if the instance is closed (usually, when it’s opened for too long). Everyone in the server is notified when the FATE appears, so you can’t miss it.

When the FATE is completed, 48 portals will appear everywhere in the instance after a few minutes. Each one will disappear as a player enters. Only players who participated in the FATE can enter the portals.

How to complete Baldesion Arsenal in FFXIV

When the Baldesion Arsenal portals open in a Hydatos instance, messages flood the chat and players rush to the blue portals. It’s impossible to complete the dungeon without solid cooperation. If you take a portal without being on a team, you could be taking the spot of someone in a premade group.

We highly recommend joining a community Discord server dedicated to the completion of Baldesion Arsenal runs. Clearing Baldesion Arsenal requires knowing the fight’s main mechanics, your role (especially as a healer), and items to bring with you. The group needs specific Logos Actions to get through.

You have to be particularly careful when venturing into the dungeon because Resurrects are limited. You can only raise through the Spirit of the Remembered and Sacrifice Logos Actions, as well as the Healer’s Limit Break. It’s one of the most challenging Duties in FFXIV, but it’s also one of the most rewarding, with the Demi-Ozma mount as a nice bonus.