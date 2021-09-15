How to unlock the Demi-Ozma mount in Final Fantasy XIV

There’s no shortage of mounts of all kinds in Final Fantasy XIV, but some are more unique than others. The Demi-Ozma is one of the most unique mounts in the game with an ever-changing form feature that can’t be found anywhere else in the MMO.

The Demi-Ozma appears in different forms, from a small planet to a triangle or square form that seems to be a portal to another universe, so it’s hard to get bored of using this one.

But it’s also a tough mount to unlock, since it’ll require completing an entire area of content in the Stormblood expansion. The mount is unlocked upon completing the “We’re on Your Side I” achievement which requires players to clear the Baldesion Arsenal, the latest boss of the Eureka region. To reach this boss, players must reach the maximum Elemental level of the area, which is set to 60.

To complete the achievement, players will have to unlock Eureka and complete the entire area, which is tougher now that Bozja has replaced it and has emptied the player base in Eureka. It’s still possible to get it after the Shadowbringers release, however.

How to get the We’re on Your Side I achievement

First of all, players must unlock Eureka by completing the quest called “And we shall call it Eureka” in Rhalgr’s Reach. They also have to reach level 70 and completed the Stormblood main scenario questline.

Then, you’ll want to gain experience fast in Eureka. To do that, you can read guides on how to get started best in the area to get the adequate gear and tools, and keep a Eureka Tracker open to be aware of the spawning time of the various duties in the area.

It’s also a good idea to get food to earn three percent more experience, which is always useful, and complete your challenge log tasks, which award significant amounts of XP. If you already stepped into the Bozja area, it shouldn’t be too confusing. But otherwise, you’ll need to get accustomed to the particularities of those areas, which follow their own rules and leveling system.

The only issue with Eureka is that players need the help of others to complete the area, and since it’s not content that is completed by a lot of players since Shadowbringers, the area lack some activity. In this case, the best option is to find a community that hosts regular runs in Eureka to complete the content together, which will significantly quicken the process.