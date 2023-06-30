How many copies has Final fantasy 16 sold?

Final Fantasy 16 was set to be one of the major game releases in the summer of 2023, and by all standards, it has lived up to the hype. Of course, any title in the long-running and famed Final Fantasy franchise is likely to sell well, but many fans are curious if the sequel has sold as many copies as it was expected to.

Game sales are one of the best ways to judge how well a new title has been received by the community. While that’s not always the whole story, as fans can buy a game and not like it whatsoever, sales are a solid metric in determining if a game is successful or not. And in the case of FF16, it’s safe to say developer Square Enix has a smash hit on its hands, if we’re strictly going by the number of copies it has sold in its early life.

Total copies sold for Final Fantasy 16

At the time of writing, which is roughly one week after the initial release of FF16, the developers at Square Enix revealed that over 3 million copies of the game have been sold. This includes digital and physical sales on the PlayStation 5.

Considering there is a Final Fantasy fanbase on PC eagerly awaiting the chance to play FF16, three million copies in the first week on PS5 alone is quite large.

We’re delighted to announce we’ve shipped and digitally sold 3 million copies of Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation 5. Thank you for your support! #FF16 pic.twitter.com/8YGfo1RXyV — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) June 28, 2023

To compare, that number comes close to matching what the recent Diablo 4 sold in its first week. Blizzard’s Diablo 4 was released just three weeks prior to FF16 and was considered a major launch. The best estimation was that Diablo 4 sold anywhere between 4-5 million copies in its first full week. Of course, this is millions more copies than FF16, but Diablo 4 was available on three different platforms at launch.

If we want to do an even more relevant comparison, Final Fantasy 15 sold roughly five million copies to retailers and consumers in its first week back in 2016.

While this seems like a decline for the slight franchise, seeing as it’s two million more copies than FF16, we have to consider again that FF15 was actually available on two different platforms at launch (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One).

It remains to be seen just how many copies FF16 will continue to sell, but three million copies in its first week is a sign of good things to come.

