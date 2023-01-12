How and where to catch a Griffin in Final Fantasy XIV Island Sanctuaries

There are already a ton of animals to catch in Final Fantasy XIV’s Island Sanctuaries, but with Patch 6.3 came three new animals players could try their hand at catching. The Morbol, Tiger of Paradise, and Griffin were all added to the pool of animals players can catch, but none of them are always spawned on the island.

The Griffin is the biggest animal that was added, and players will need to have several large nets available in order to try their hand at catching it.

How to catch a Griffin in FFXIV

Players need a Makeshift Soporific Restraint, which is used to catch large animals. It requires two Island Lavers, one Island Sap, and two Island Jellyfish. Players can find those ingredients in the Sanctuary Gathering log.

It is recommended to bring at least five restraints with you when you go to catch the Griffin, although players might want to have as many as they can craft with each ingredient. To catch it, toss the large net at it and hopefully, players will catch it first try, but it will often take anywhere from two to 15 catches to get it, sometimes more.

Where to find the Griffin in Island Sanctuaries

Players who want to catch the Griffin will need to have Rank 10 on their island since it requires flight. The bird will spawn only during clear skies from 4-6pm, Eorzea time.

Players can check Lalachievements in order to find out when it will spawn next. Sometimes there are long periods of time between when the weather and timing work out for the Griffin to spawn.

Screengrab via Square Enix

Once you’ve figured out what time you need to be there, head to X:14 Y:22. You’ll need to fly up to the little patch of land where the Griffin spawns, but you should see it spawn there shortly after 4pm, Eorzea time. Then, try your hand at catching it and hopefully, you will have a new animal added to your FFXIV pen.