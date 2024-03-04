Future FF7 Rebirth patch will ‘improve’ graphics in Performance Mode

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has been a big hit in most aspects for gamers everywhere, but one specific complaint has been heard loud and clear, according to the game’s director.

The quality of FF7 Rebirth’s graphics in Performance Mode, which prioritizes framerate over graphical fidelity, is near the top of the developer’s priority in an upcoming post-launch patch, director Naoki Hamaguchi said in an interview with OneMoreGame.

The visuals are not up to stuff. Image via Square Enix

“We’ve received a lot of feedback on whether the graphics in the performance mode will be improved or not,” he said. “We hear you, and we are currently working on an update patch to improve that aspect. I don’t think the release date would be far away from now.”

Hamaguchi went on to say he could not offer much more as far as details of what would be coming in the update, but said the team has heard from players “that in certain situations, the facial lighting makes some character shadows look very scary” and that’s just “one part of the update that we are working on.”

I haven’t had too much of an issue with Performance Mode myself, which is my preferred type in any game that offers the choice. I’ve become spoiled by higher framerates on PC games, so going back to 30 FPS is just not an option for me, but I also only play at 1080p on a 24-inch monitor, so it may be different for those on higher revolutions or bigger displays.

The graphics do look a bit fuzzy or blurry at times, but nothing to take me out of the experience entirely. Still, it’s good to know that the development team is looking to improve upon the already excellent base game in ways such as this.

The release date for FF7 Rebirth’s first post-launch update has not been revealed.