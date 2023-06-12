Final Fantasy XVI fans can finally get their first taste of the game in less than 24 hours

After years of waiting, fans can finally dive into Final Fantasy XVI in just under 24 hours, but there’s a catch—it’s only a two-hour demo, available only on PlayStation 5.

During the Final Fantasy XVI Pre-Launch Celebration Live Stream on June 11, the game’s developers, Square Enix, revealed that players could experience two hours of Final Fantasy XVI in a demo. But, unfortunately, this demo won’t be available on PC, Xbox, or other platforms besides the PlayStation 5.

And as this is a demo, it will only be a short look into Final Fantasy XVI‘s prologue. But what’s unique about this demo is that if you decide to try it, your saved data will be carried over to the full game when it officially launches on June 22. This means that you won’t have to complete the prologue again.

Once you finish the prologue demo, you will also get to fight as Clive in a special battle demo, where he’ll have additional Eikonic Abilities for you to test to see how they work. Although this is epic, sadly, this portion of the demo won’t carry over to the official game launch.

For those wondering, there may come a time when this demo becomes available on other platforms, similar to past releases, and hopefully, it will launch on other platforms soon.

But as PlayStation has exclusivity for six months after launch, we may not see Final Fantasy XVI, or the demo, on any other platforms until 2024.

