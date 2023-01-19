Final Fantasy XIV’s already controversial Gaia outfit has another giant glaring issue

The Final Fantasy XIV Gaia outfit went live yesterday, and some fans were happy to finally have an accurate representation of one of their favorite Shadowbringers characters, but many were also very upset with how the outfit was presented and sold. Now, there’s another issue for those who bought the outfit.

The Gaia outfit features a loose-armed jacket, tank top, and skirt combo with her iconic boots and thigh-highs. The only problem is that if players have darker skin, they’ll somehow also have light-toned knees because there is a big issue that players are having with the item. No matter what skin tone a character has, it seems that the mesh part of the thigh-highs always shows up as one white-toned color.

Screengrab via Square Enix

This isn’t the first time this issue has occurred either. The last time it happened was with the NieR: Automata 2B outfit, which came with a sheer mesh similar to Gaia’s. Players with a darker skin tone also had an issue with that outfit, and it was fixed in the next patch.

The bug has been accepted by Square Enix as one that they are looking into, but players are fed up with the lazy implementation of these outfits. Fans already groaned about the fact that the outfit is one piece and not separate items that they can mix and match, is not dyeable, and is gender locked, so this issue is causing yet another issue for those who have already bought it or were thinking about buying it.

The issue might be that Square Enix only tests their new outfits and glamours on Hyur Midlander models, meaning that the color of the knees under the mesh escaped their attention because of their testing method. While it isn’t confirmed that this is why the issue persists, fans seem to think that this is why it keeps flying under the radar until they point it out to Square Enix.

On the official forums, Square Enix has accepted the bug report as one that is officially recognized, so it’s likely that the issue will be fixed in the next patch, but for now, people will have to either suffer with different colored knees or put the outfit away until the patch fixes the issue.