Final Fantasy XIV gives fans first look at some new content coming in Patch 6.3

Fans of Final Fantasy XIV are chomping at the bit to get new information on the upcoming patch for the game, and this morning Square Enix released the special site for Patch 6.3 along with some new screenshots for some of the content.

There were a lot of things that game director Naoki Yoshida said is coming to the game, and some of that content got some added visuals, giving fans an idea of where they might be headed in the near future. These screenshots come about a week before the next Live Letter, which will take place at 5am CT on Dec. 23. Fans will get even more information and likely will get more screenshots on that day of what’s to come in Patch 6.3.

Two big content additions that got screenshots are the Main Scenario questline and the new Dungeon, Lapis Manalis. The MSQ screenshots show some of the characters from the Endwalker main story and patch content, leading fans to believe that they will be back in Garlemald for the continuation of the story.

The new dungeon, Lapis Manalis, got two screenshots. One shows the location, which is described as “an abandoned village in the mountains of Garlemald”, and the other is a shot of what looks to be one of the bosses of the dungeon. The boss has a marionette doll appearance and wields a very large scythe, so fans can expect an encounter with a reaper during their journey through the dungeon.

Image via Square Enix

The new Unreal Trial got a screenshot as well, but fans already know what that boss looks like. Players will get a new set of mechanics to learn, but the fight will likely be similar to the original version.

Patch 6.3 doesn’t have a release date yet, but fans are speculating that based on the timing of the second Live Letter, the update will drop on Jan. 3. An official launch date for the patch will be revealed at the next Live Letter on Dec. 23.