Final Fantasy XIV gets its official Table Top RPG: Starter Set preorders, release date

Final Fantasy XIV has been going for a decade, its fantasy universe growing with each update and expansion. Soon, players will get the opportunity to bring the universe alive in a new way, thanks to a new tabletop RPG game.

Square Enix revealed the first official FFXIV tabletop role-playing game, which will include roleplaying dice, maps, characters, and official scenarios.

“Step into the shoes of a heroic adventurer or assume the gamemaster’s mantle, then cooperate to forge your own unique stories,” the game’s description reads.

It’s recommended for five players, four to make up a typical FFXIV team and an extra player to assume the role of gamemaster. An average game will last for around two hours.

The game won’t be released until well into next year, but players can already preorder a Starter Set. Here is everything we know about the upcoming game.

What’s included in the FFXIV TTRPG Starter Set?

The Starter Set includes everything players need to get set up. Here is the list of what you’ll get:

Player Book: Introduces the rules and everything players have to know to get started.

Gamemaster Book: Essential for the party, since the gamemaster will need the tools to host the game.

Premade Character Sheets: There are four character sheets, making a typical FFXIV team made of Warrior, White Mage, Dragoon, and Black Mage.

Guide for Rules and Strategy

Two dice sets, for 16 in total: 6d20 and 10d6.

Ability Markers

In addition, players can get the Standard Rulebook, as well as the Scenario and Gamemaster Guide separately from the set.

How to preorder the FFXIV TTRPG Starter Set?

As soon as the tabletop role-playing game was revealed by the developer, the Starter Set was released in the online Square Enix shop. It can be pre-ordered now for $59.99.

When will the FFXIV TTRPG be released?

The Final Fantasy XIV tabletop RPG game is currently scheduled for release in May 2024.

While the tabletop RPG is described as “coming soon” on its dedicated page, the Starter Set page, lets us know that it’ll be well into Q2 next year before we can get our grubby mits on it.

