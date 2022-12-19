Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters are finally coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch in 2023

It’s a big year for the Final Fantasy franchise as it enters its 35th year of existence, and fans are the ones winning with many exciting things to come in the next few years from its publisher, Square Enix. One of those things is the Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster, which is coming to consoles in the spring of 2023.

Fans were made aware of the possibility that these remasters were coming when the ESRB rated all of them for the Nintendo Switch and the PS4. The games are already available on PC and mobile, but fans are excited to have them on new consoles, especially the Switch, which will give players who don’t enjoy mobile games a way to take it on the go.

There’s still no planned release date for Xbox consoles, which is a point of contention for many gamers who enjoy the platform. Fans are hoping that the collection will eventually drop on Xbox consoles, especially considering other Final Fantasy games have made their way to the platform over the years, but there’s no news about when or if that might happen.

Image via Square Enix

Not only can fans get their favorite nostalgic Final Fantasy games, but Square Enix is also offering a hefty Collector’s Edition on its website. The Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster – FF35th Anniversary Edition is available for pre-order now and will ship in spring 2023. Included in it is a physical version of the games, an Anniversary Edition GOODS BOX, which contains two vinyl records with newly arranged game music, an artbook, eight pixel art character figures, and a bonus sleeve for the game package.

There’s still no solid release date for when the games are coming to the two platforms, but fans are excited that they’ll have them soon. Since the collection is launching in the spring, fans will likely have the games on their preferred platforms early in 2023.