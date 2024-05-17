Best Final Fantasy Merchandise To Check Out In 2024

Finding the perfect Final Fantasy merch or gift for that one FF-obsessed friend (or maybe for yourself; we won’t judge) can be challenging because there’s so much on the market. However, these items from Square Enix, Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are worth buying, even if some aren’t so official.

He’s so fluffy! Images via Square Enix

Let’s face it—Torgal is one of the best parts of Final Fantasy 16. He’s cute as a puppy, fierce as an adult frost wolf, and best of all, you can pet him as much as you like in FF16, which makes this game infinitely better.

This cute faux fur Torgal puppy plushie is fluffy, adorable, and 100 percent huggable. But if you prefer the fierce and protective adult version of Torgal, there’s an adult Torgal plushie too.

La Noscean Toast is sweet and nutty. I highly recommend the optional ingredient, amaretto liqueur, if you’re over 21. Images via Amazon

Do you know someone who loves to cook and try new recipes? If they’re a Final Fantasy fan, they’ll adore this Ultimate Final Fantasy cookbook. It has over 70 recipes, from simple appetizers to decadent desserts, and there’s even a section with drinks.

If you love a good Mulled Wine or want to try some Kupo Nuts or Jerked Jhammel, this is the Final Fantasy cookbook to buy because it has recipes for even the newest cooks. Each recipe has prep and cook time, as well as dietary notes.

The Chocobo reminds me of Filo. Image via AlundrART (RedBubble)

What’s better than ramen? A cute, chunky Chocobo sitting in a bowl of ramen… on a t-shirt. And it looks epic. This chunky chocobo ramen t-shirt comes in various colors, although the black looks fantastic. It is also available in sizes small to 3XL, so it’s perfect for that slim or oversized fit.

Look at its squishy little face! Image via Amazon

Besides the Chocobos, Moogles are one of the most iconic beings from the Final Fantasy franchise. Not only do they assist players with communication and quests, but they look adorable while they’re making your life a little easier.

This square plushie features the iconic elements of the Moogle, like its little orange pom-pom, cute smushed face, and little wings in a Roblox or Minecraft cube form. Best of all, it comes in various sizes, so it can either make for an adorable collection piece or the perfect cushion.

Every gamer needs something neon in their lair. Image via Amazon

No gamer lair is complete without some neon RGB lights. If you don’t have any in your PC set-up but love the neon light aesthetic, the Black Mage neon light sign is a great start—especially if you love Black Mages.

It stands around 14 inches tall and is 11 inches wide, so it’s not too big and not too small. It has two hanging holes if you’d prefer to have it mounted on your wall, and it’s easy to set up. Maybe the only downside is it isn’t battery-powered, so you will need an outlet nearby. But it’s a great addition to any gaming space.

Gazing at the stars looks wonderful. Image via Nipuni (RedBubble)

In Final Fantasy, the Azem refers to the title rather than the name of the person known as the Traveler, the Pilgrim of the Star. Their role is to explore the world and become familiar with its people and cultures.

So, if you love traveling and gazing at the stars, this all-over print Azem tote bag is for you. It comes in three different sizes and has a polyester shell, meaning it’s more durable than standard tote bags too.

The design is kind of epic. Image via Quaid87 (RedBubble)

Final Fantasy 7 is a classic game featuring some of the most iconic characters in the entire FF series, ranging from Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, Red XIII, Yuffie, Cait Sith, Vincent Valentine, Cid, and Barett. This classic fit t-shirt features all nine of those characters in a modern art style in sizes small to 5XL.

If you’re like me and live in hoodies, there’s even a pullover hoodie version with a cozy fleece lining. The sizes are limited and range from small to 2XL. But it looks just as cool.

Perfect for that one friend who’s always cold. Image via NEOFO (RedBubble).

You can never go wrong with a throw blanket, especially if they’re as cute as this Moogle and Chocobo one. Whether you need a statement piece for your couch or enjoy curling up with a throw blanket while watching movies or gaming, this is a great throw blanket option.

It comes in three sizes, has a white reverse, and is machine washable. This is a good thing because the Moogles are white, which means they can get dirty and stain. So, getting a throw blanket that’s machine washable is a must.

Shiva has one of the most stunning Eikon designs. Image via Amazon

In Final Fantasy 16, the latest installment in the FF series, Shiva is an Eikon, a being with great power who can be summoned by Jill (the main protagonist’s love interest).

With her chilling ice abilities, she was a sight to behold before Jill gave her powers to Clive, hoping to stop Ultima. This Eikon Shiva figurine perfectly embodies the Warden of Ice, who makes her enemy’s blood turn to ice at the mere sight of her.

A simple yet thoughtful gift. Images via Square Enix and Amazon

If you know someone who loves playing FF14 Online but aren’t sure what to get them, the 60-day time card is a great gift because you know they’ll use it. This time card is PC-specific (Windows Vista, 8, and 7), but if they’re playing on PlayStation, a PlayStation Store Gift Card is also a really great option that does the same thing. However, be sure you buy cards for the correct region otherwise they won’t be able to claim anything.

