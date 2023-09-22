Final Fantasy 7 remake will not have this key Chocobo feature fans hate to remember

Final Fantasy players sick of the breeding process for Chocobos will have one less thing to worry about in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, as plenty will roam the realms for people to collect with the new and enhanced “capturing” feature.

Regardless of the Final Fantasy game, Chocobos are a mainstay because they are essential to you as the player and the world’s citizens. Chocobos are crucial in helping you traverse the lands quickly and are fun to ride. In the original Final Fantasy 7, you had to breed Chocobos if you wanted more, with further enhancements necessary for specific stats and attributes. Once you had a decent Chocobo, you could take it and race it at the Gold Saucer.

However, in FF7 Rebirth, players will not have to endure this tedious and painstaking breeding process as, thankfully, it isn’t a part of the remake according to comments made by Square Enix director Naoki Hamaguchi in a Sept. 21 interview with IGN.

Instead, the world will be full of Chocobos that players can capture with Rebirth’s new capture feature. Each Chocobo will have a unique name that can be used to travel the lands and get to places you usually wouldn’t be able to just by walking.

Best of all, you can still participate in the Gold Saucer, and you will earn specially designed equipment with stat enhancements to help improve the performance of your Chocobo.

This means you won’t have to focus on feeding your Chocobos specific types of grass to give them stats or breeding specific ones to get a Chocobo with the stats you want.

When FF7 Rebirth launches in February 2024, you can simply go out into the wild, capture a Chocobo, and buff their stats with equipment, which will be a much less painstakingly tedious process.

About the author