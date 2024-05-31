Final Fantasy 14: Fall Guys collaboration event guide

Blunderville is back at the Gold Saucer with the second run of the Fall Guys collaboration event in Final Fantasy 14.

Running from May 23 to June 10, this awesome Final Fantasy 14 event has you blundering through colorful obstacle courses to earn MGF—Manderville Gold Saucer Fame—which can then be exchanged for event-exclusive rewards.

How to participate in the Final Fantasy 14 Fall Guys collaboration event

The searingly vivid colors are wildly incongruous with the rest of the game. Image via Square Enix

To start the event, pick up the Just Crowning Around quest from Lewena in the Gold Saucer’s card square. After a few introductory scenes and errand-running (as is customary for FF14’s seasonal events) you gain access to Blunderville Square. If you’ve already completed the quest in a previous run you can proceed directly to the square by talking to Wy or the Blunderville Attendant near the main Aetheryte.

Here, you’re able to exchange MGF with the MGF Trader at the right hand for exclusive rewards as well as a few non-exclusive but rare items. Earning MGF involves signing up for Blunderville Shows with the Blunderville Registrar at the left counter—unfortunately, you can’t queue for shows through the Duty Finder the way you can with other instanced Gold Saucer activities. You or your party leader must be present in Blunderville Square to sign up.

Upon registration, you’re immediately pulled into Lobbyville, another colorful area where you’ll wait alongside other players who’ve signed up at the same time. The show starts once Lobbyville fills with 24 players or two minutes have passed.

Tip: While an under-filled show might increase your chances of making it to the final round, it also has reduced MGF rewards based on how many empty spots there are. If you’re having trouble getting into a fully manned show, try moving to a more populated Data Center or signing up at peak hours. Additionally, note that MGF is distinct from MGP and unfortunately won’t benefit from the Make It Rain Campaign bonuses.

How the Blunderville Shows work in Final Fantasy 14’s Fall Guys collaboration event

You’ll be carrying crystals during Saucery Siege, one of the two maps available for the second round. Image via Square Enix

Blunderville shows are separated into three rounds. The first and second rounds eliminate half the participants each time, while the third round is a final winner-takes-all race between the remaining eight players.

There are two maps available for the first round: Gentlebean’s Fever and the Manderville-Can Parade. Both are obstacle courses filled with movement-hindering mechanics you might recognize from other duties, such as Forced March, Temporary Misdirection, Acceleration Bomb, and more. Unlike Leap of Faith—the Gold Saucer’s usual obstacle course race—getting knocked off the arena resets you to the start of that segment instead of the very beginning. Most of the AoE obstructions are telegraphed like regular attacks, so it’s mostly a matter of keeping an eye out for the attack patterns and dodging through the openings. If you’re eliminated here, you still walk away with 50 MGF for participating.

The second round happens on one of two smaller maps, but involves a special objective. The Hold Swiveller has you continuously running on a circular obstacle course to avoid a rotating breath attack that will knock you off and eliminate you. It starts rotating faster as the round goes on, forcing you to keep up until eight players have been eliminated.

The other map, Saucery Siege, involves delivering colored crystals through short but narrow hallways with fast-moving obstacles. While they might seem much easier to navigate than the first round’s maps, the catch is that you’ll drop your crystal and have to start over if you make a single mistake. You qualify for the next round once you’ve carried three crystals to their color-assigned destinations, and the round ends as soon as eight players have qualified.

If you manage to succeed in the second round, you get an extra 100 MGF, for a total of 150 MGF earned from the show.

Tip: The key to winning on this map is patience. Don’t be afraid to pause and wait for an obstacle in front of you to resolve safely instead of trying to rush. Even if you complete a crystal run more slowly than you could have, you’ll still outpace the players who are gunning it recklessly and getting knocked off more often.

The final round will always be Manderville Mountain, the most difficult map. It’s got very aggressive obstacles that have very short or nonexistent telegraphs, making it difficult to get by on the patient and methodical approach that usually carries you through the first two rounds. You’re also competing with seven other players, and there will only be one winner who takes the first place prize of 300 MGF, for a total of 450 MGF earned from the entire show. Players eliminated in the third round still get 150 MGF for making it that far, giving them 300 MGF total.

If you’re trying to get 100 first-place wins for the event-exclusive title—King/Queen Bean—it might be worth staying through shows you’ve already been eliminated from. Spectator mode lets you run alongside qualifying players, letting you at least get practice.

Getting enough practice to consistently make it to the second or third rounds still helps with grinding MGF for all the exclusive items. Even getting to the second round before getting eliminated is worth triple the MGF of a first-round elimination. With every event-exclusive item costing 6,120 MGF, you’ll need a minimum of 123 shows—consistently making it to at least round two shaves this down to 40. Making it to the third round every time halves this to 21 shows, while placing first every time means you’ll only need 14.

Thankfully, the event is guaranteed to return—according to the official event page, the collaboration will be “held as a special event at irregular intervals.” While this doesn’t say much about how soon you’ll be able to participate again, it seems like Blunderville will be coming back more often than the years-long gap between runs of other collaboration events.

Accumulated MGF will carry over into the next Blunderville event too, so don’t feel too much pressure to grind out every reward this time.

