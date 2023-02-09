FFXIV automatic housing demolition suspended yet again just one month after it was lifted

Just as players were getting ready to put bids in on houses that haven’t seen their owners in years, Final Fantasy XIV has re-instated the suspension on automatic housing demolition for players in the EU region. The reason for the suspension is to offer relief to those who suffered from the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey.

While the affected area is concentrated in the Middle East, automatic housing demolition will be suspended in all Data Centers and all Worlds in the EU region. This includes the Chaos and Light Data Center Worlds. All other regions’ timers will remain unchanged and players will still need to check their automatic demolition timer to keep their housing from being destroyed.

As of today, those playing on EU data centers will see the counter for automatic demolition stop completely. Players whose houses are set for auto-demolition will be able to stop the process by entering their estate. When the suspension is lifted, players who own a house will see their counter start to tick down again from the time that was left on it as of Feb. 9 at 8:25am CT.

Most players understand the need for such a suspension and are glad that those affected will not suffer the loss of their house while they are unable to connect to the game, but others are frustrated by how long the suspensions often stay in place. The last time automatic housing demolition was suspended, it was kept that way for an entire year. In the past, the pandemic and the war in Ukraine were the reasons for suspensions.

In the announcement regarding the suspension, there is no estimate as to when the feature will be turned back on, leaving a player base that is already aggravated about the lack of available player housing even more frustrated. While the vast majority of players are happy about the suspension, they are still hoping that Square Enix will do more to fix the significantly high demand for player housing in the meantime.