Final Fantasy XIV finally reinstates automatic demolition after a full year

Final Fantasy XIV is finally reinstating the automatic demolition of player housing after a whole year. The feature was turned off first due to congestion after Endwalker’s release and was then extended because of the war in Ukraine.

Player housing has been incredibly difficult to get since there is so much demand for it. Earlier in the year, Square Enix added another Data Center, Dynamis, but the housing plots there filled up quickly, and it still hasn’t relieved much of the problem. The next patch will bring even more housing, and the reinstatement of automatic demolition will also help with the problem.

Players who were enjoying the fact that they didn’t need to log in to ensure that their houses would remain when they returned will now need to start logging in once every month if they want to keep their player housing.

Housing will automatically be demolished after 30 days. Players who have logged in since the suspension started will have 30 days from Patch 6.3’s release date to ensure their houses don’t get demolished. Those who didn’t log in during the suspension period will see their automatic demolition timer begin to tick down again from the time that was remaining as of Dec. 5, 2021, at 8:45pm CT.

Those who have houses will need to actually enter them to restart the timer. Every 30 days, players will need to make sure that they’ve entered their houses. To check how much time there is before the house is demolished, head to the Estate tab of the Timers window, which can be accessed by pressing CTRL+U.

Square Enix has said it may suspend the timer again if the need arises, but since it’s been turned off for over a year, and housing problems have not been quelled at all, the community is very much ready for it to be turned back on.