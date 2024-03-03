FF7 Rebirth: Who is telling the truth in Swindler’s Seminar?

A tense point in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s story will require you to collect Sylkis Greens for your dear Chocobo. One of the objectives will require you to work out who’s telling the truth in the Swindler’s Seminar, and we have the answer.

The Dustbowl echoes Junon in many ways as it parallels the highest of highs, the glitz and glamour of the Gold Saucer and Upper Junon, compared to the more slum-based life underneath The Dustbowl and Lower Junon. In trying to keep Cloud and the gang alive in The Dustbowl, you need to seek out Sylkis Greens to make a Chocobo healthy for the Saucer’s Chocobo Racing.

One of the main missions to do this will require you to decipher the testimony of five random NPCs and prove you’re a great detective. If you feel as aimless as a blindfolded Chocobo, I have the solution.

How to complete Swindler’s Seminar quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You’re persuaded to travel to all five hotspots. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Statement number one. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Statement number two. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Statement number three. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Statement number four. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Statement number five. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Conniving Caglio wants you to listen to what Thirsty Usain, Knucklehead Toya, Sloppy Shawn, Squinty Rachel, and Blowhard Georgie have to say, find evidence to support their case and tell him who’s speaking the truth.

You are also given a map showing five different places you need to visit with each one serving to provide some context to each person’s story. Remember, only one story is correct, so you need to pick up on the piece of evidence that correctly aligns with that person’s statement.

Who is telling the truth in the Swindler’s Seminar quest in FF7 Rebirth?

You’ve been most helpful. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Got him! Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Let me cut right to the chase and tell you that Thirsty Usain is the one telling the truth in FF7 Rebirth. If you speak to him, he will say, “You oughta drop by Bail Jumper sometime. Their house specialty—”Sunshine“—is like nothing you’ve ever tasted. Promise!”

Then, if you go to the Bar in The Dustbowl, the Bartender will offer you a drink commenting, “Heh, you seem like a guy who can hold his liquor. That’s our house specialty—call it “Sunshine.”

As you can see, both Thirsty Usain’s and the Bartender’s words match up perfectly and Thirsty Usain is telling the truth about the Sunshine specialty. Give the correct answer to Conniving Caglio, and you earn some Sylkis Greens for your troubles.

