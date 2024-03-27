FF7 Rebirth: How to win the Nightmare Survival Queen’s Blood Challenge

So you’ve finally made it to the last Queen’s Blood challenge in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Congratulations. Now, let’s help you get through this thing. Unlike all the other Queen’s Blood challenges, this one is very different, and you definitely need a new deck.

Nightmare Survival challenge explained in FF7 Rebirth

Get ready to survive with your cards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your biggest enemy in the Queen’s Blood Nightmare Survival challenge in FF7 Rebirth is the limited number of cards you have in your deck. With 15 cards, you need to survive five rounds against increasingly difficult threats.

This means replacement cards are your worst enemies, and summoning cards are your best friends. Oftentimes, this challenge is more about claiming spots than racking up points, even though you still need points.

You must win specific lanes in some rounds because they can award you with more cards to use in the following rounds. You cannot win this challenge without them.

With this mindset, you should create a new deck. Don’t think too much about synergizing cards because you’ll need cheap and effective cards in the following rounds.

Nightmare Survival challenge recommended deck in FF7 Rebirth

Bask at the glory of my almost-perfect winning deck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you can tell from the image, I used a lot of low-cost cards instead of powerful ones. Most of my cards either summon, do something special, or claim many spots. I made the mistake of picking Tonberry King, so feel free to replace it with something else (the Mindflayer didn’t help much either), but otherwise, this deck helped me win with a score of 87.

One card I highly recommend you bring is the Shadowblood Queen card. Use her in the final round.

Round one

Round one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the first round, you need to claim three chests. Try to get a few level one and level two summoning cards. When the match starts, you also get two Gigantuars. Try to save them for the following rounds because they are very valuable.

Focus on winning lanes rather than racking up points. Ideally, you should win all three lanes, like I did, because this gives you three extra cards for the next round.

Round two

Round two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you managed to win all the lanes in the last round, you’ll have Chadley and two more Gigantuars. In this round, try to claim the top and bottom rows. Again, try to conserve cards. I actually let my opponent win the middle lane because there was no point fighting over it.

Round three

Round three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dyne saved me in this round, but I ended up losing a lot of Gigantuars to secure a victory in each lane. A huge problem in this round is that your opponent starts with a Materia monster in the middle lane that has 8 health. There’s also a chest in this lane, so you should try and win it for the next round.

As you can see from the image, there is a wall of chests that prevents both sides from claiming adjacent spots. If you have cards that can claim spots in the distance, this is the time to use them. Dyne broke to the other side, and I managed to claim each spot and win all three chests. The Shinra Middle Manager card also gave me an extra 10 points, which was a waste, but at least I won.

Round four

Round four. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is when I realized I shouldn’t have used up all my Gigantuars. For this round, I used only two cards: one Gigantuar and one Shiva. Shiva is great because she turned all my spots into Ice Cubes, and that gave me a couple of points with minimum effort. It all comes down to the last round.

Round five

Round five. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Things went wrong fast in this round, but I still managed to win in the end. It just goes to show that you can win even if you mess up.

When the final round begins, you’ll notice your opponent has a Shadowblood Queen, so follow suit and summon yours. The opponent’s Shadowblood Queen is the least of your problems, because there are also three Bahamut cards they can summon. Worst of all, they can be summoned on one-orb spots. Not only do Bahamut cards have five points each, but they also claim two spots in front of them.

You’ll notice I also have a Bahamut card, which you get for clearing this challenge once, but it only works on three-orb spots. In other words, the opponent is cheating (not really a huge surprise).

After you summon the Shadowblood Queen, try to claim as many other spots as possible. Your opponent’s Bahamuts will swoop in and take most spots, so try to claim as many as you can before they do. I made the mistake of including a Tonberry King and a Mindflayer instead of other one-orb cards, so I couldn’t do much in this round.

Whew… made it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fortunately, because I managed to win all previous lane cards, my opponent ran out of their own cards before he could secure victory. The result was a sloppy 87 to 72, with me winning.

There you have it. Good luck, and here’s hoping you get an even better score than me. Enjoy your new Bahamut card.

