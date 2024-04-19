FF16 The Rising Tide: How to unlock Kairos Gate mode

If the Final Fantasy and Ultimaniac difficulty modes weren’t tough enough for you, then Kairos Gate mode is the way to go in Final Fantasy 16.

With The Rising Tide DLC comes a new mode to test your might: Kairos Gate. While it wraps up Clive’s story in Final Fantasy 16, it also throws in this extra feature, allowing you to face off against every main story boss and then some. In this guide, I’ll show you how to unlock Kairos Gate and the best build to get through it.

What is Kairos Gate in FF16?

Kairos Gate is the ultimate end-game arena in Final Fantasy 16’s The Rising Tide DLC. In this game mode, you face 20 escalating battles, earn points for power-ups, and unlock epic gear.

These timed challenges are designed for seasoned players seeking thrilling rewards and fresh gameplay. You’re awarded a score for your performance after each battle or “circle” in the upper-right corner of the screen.

While each circle has accessory and weapon rewards, the real prize is the secret boss battle at the end of the challenge. You can access this boss battle after scoring an S-Rank in every circle.

How to unlock Kairos Gate mode in Final Fantasy 16

New mode available. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock Kairos Gate mode in Final Fantasy 16, complete the main story of The Rising Tide DLC, which includes meeting up with Shula, traveling to Mysidia, absorbing the Leviathan’s powers from the bairn, and defeating Leviathan in its true form.

Once the The Rising Tide main quest is complete, you get a screen that indicates The Arete Stone is beckoning Clive to enter. This signals that Kairos Gate mode has been unlocked in FF16.

How to play Kairos Gate mode in Final Fantasy 16

Time to test your skills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow these steps to play Kairos Gate mode in Final Fantasy 16:

Once you get the “An Invitation” screen signaling this game mode is unlocked, head to The Hideaway and interact with The Arete Stone. After a brief cutscene in which Clive refuses to become Ultima’s puppet, you unlock Ultima’s essence and Ultima’s Feat. When you exit the Ultima unlock screen, Kairos Gate is automatically unlocked and can be accessed anytime from The Arete Stone.

Best build for Kairos Mode in Final Fantasy 16

Here are the best build to tackle Kairos Mode in Final Fantasy 16 is the following:

Eikons: Leviathan, Phoenix, and Garuda Abilities: Abyssal Tear, Gouge, Impulse, Rift Slip, Satellite, and Will o’ Wykes.

With this build, you’re well on your way to wrecking every enemy in Kairos Mode and unlocking all the rewards.

