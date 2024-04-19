Clive using Ultima's abilities FF16
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Final Fantasy

FF16 The Rising Tide: How to unlock Kairos Gate mode

Here's everything you need to know about unlocking Kairos Gate mode in FF16.
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 05:16 am

If the Final Fantasy and Ultimaniac difficulty modes weren’t tough enough for you, then Kairos Gate mode is the way to go in Final Fantasy 16.

Recommended Videos

With The Rising Tide DLC comes a new mode to test your might: Kairos Gate. While it wraps up Clive’s story in Final Fantasy 16, it also throws in this extra feature, allowing you to face off against every main story boss and then some. In this guide, I’ll show you how to unlock Kairos Gate and the best build to get through it.

What is Kairos Gate in FF16?

Kairos Gate is the ultimate end-game arena in Final Fantasy 16’s The Rising Tide DLC. In this game mode, you face 20 escalating battles, earn points for power-ups, and unlock epic gear.

These timed challenges are designed for seasoned players seeking thrilling rewards and fresh gameplay. You’re awarded a score for your performance after each battle or “circle” in the upper-right corner of the screen.

While each circle has accessory and weapon rewards, the real prize is the secret boss battle at the end of the challenge. You can access this boss battle after scoring an S-Rank in every circle.

How to unlock Kairos Gate mode in Final Fantasy 16

Kairos Gate unlock message
New mode available. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock Kairos Gate mode in Final Fantasy 16, complete the main story of The Rising Tide DLC, which includes meeting up with Shula, traveling to Mysidia, absorbing the Leviathan’s powers from the bairn, and defeating Leviathan in its true form.

Once the The Rising Tide main quest is complete, you get a screen that indicates The Arete Stone is beckoning Clive to enter. This signals that Kairos Gate mode has been unlocked in FF16.

How to play Kairos Gate mode in Final Fantasy 16

Kairos Gate unlock screen
Time to test your skills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow these steps to play Kairos Gate mode in Final Fantasy 16:

  1. Once you get the “An Invitation” screen signaling this game mode is unlocked, head to The Hideaway and interact with The Arete Stone.
  2. After a brief cutscene in which Clive refuses to become Ultima’s puppet, you unlock Ultima’s essence and Ultima’s Feat. 
  3. When you exit the Ultima unlock screen, Kairos Gate is automatically unlocked and can be accessed anytime from The Arete Stone.

Best build for Kairos Mode in Final Fantasy 16

Here are the best build to tackle Kairos Mode in Final Fantasy 16 is the following:

  1. Eikons: Leviathan, Phoenix, and Garuda
  2. Abilities: Abyssal Tear, Gouge, Impulse, Rift Slip, Satellite, and Will o’ Wykes.

With this build, you’re well on your way to wrecking every enemy in Kairos Mode and unlocking all the rewards.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article FF16 The Rising Tide: How to unlock Leviathan’s Serpent Ring Accessories
Clive speaking with Pavaat
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
FF16 The Rising Tide: How to unlock Leviathan’s Serpent Ring Accessories
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 18, 2024
Read Article FF16 The Rising Tide: How to unlock your Chocobo in Mysidia
Ambrosia ready to travel FF16
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
FF16 The Rising Tide: How to unlock your Chocobo in Mysidia
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 18, 2024
Read Article FF16 The Rising Tide: How to unlock the blacksmith forge in Haven
blacksmith speaking with Clive FF16
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
FF16 The Rising Tide: How to unlock the blacksmith forge in Haven
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article FF16 The Rising Tide: How to unlock Leviathan’s Serpent Ring Accessories
Clive speaking with Pavaat
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
FF16 The Rising Tide: How to unlock Leviathan’s Serpent Ring Accessories
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 18, 2024
Read Article FF16 The Rising Tide: How to unlock your Chocobo in Mysidia
Ambrosia ready to travel FF16
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
FF16 The Rising Tide: How to unlock your Chocobo in Mysidia
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 18, 2024
Read Article FF16 The Rising Tide: How to unlock the blacksmith forge in Haven
blacksmith speaking with Clive FF16
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
FF16 The Rising Tide: How to unlock the blacksmith forge in Haven
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 18, 2024
Author
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?