Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide DLC price: Is it free to play?

Does more content mean more money?
Andrew Highton
Published: Apr 15, 2024 11:15 am

The second and final DLC for Final Fantasy 16 is almost here in the form of The Rising Tide, and we’re addressing whether or not more Clive costs more, Bearer.

We all love Clive Rosfield and his deep, dark story in Final Fantasy 16. Alongside Jill and his brother Joshua, Clive’s story, and the world of FF16 as a whole, have been explored in greater detail already with the Echoes of the Fallen DLC.

It’s now time for the Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide DLC, and whatever the outcome, we can assume this bumper lot of content is worth the wait.

Is Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide DLC free to play?

clive running in ff16
Greatness demands Gil. Image via Square Enix

Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide DLC is not free to play, and you have to pay additional money if you want to enjoy the final chunk of FF16 DLC content.

The Echoes of the Fallen DLC wasn’t free to play either, so this shouldn’t be a surprise. Furthermore, it seems as if The Rising Tide is bigger and meatier than the previous DLC if the price tag is anything to go by.

The Rising Tide DLC costs $19.99, whereas Echoes of the Fallen is only $9.99. Double the price, double the content, right? We’ll have to wait and see. What we do know many new The Rising Tide features, according to Square Enix, “a new Eikon, Leviathan, new abilities for Clive, a massive new region to explore, a challenging new endgame mode and much more.”

Square likely feels confident in this price tag, and we can all find this out once the Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide DLC countdown expires and the concluding chapter in FF16 signs us off for good.

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling!