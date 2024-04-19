FF16: All Leviathan skills in The Rising Ride, ranked

Say what you will about Final Fantasy 16, but that game is a visual treat, especially when Clive is dishing out his Eikonic skills.

Now that The Rising Tide DLC is out for all Final Fantasy 16 fans to enjoy, it’s time to take a sneak peek at Clive’s new skillset inspired by the dominant of water. You absorb the Leviathan’s powers as soon as you start the DLC and arrive in Mysidia. As usual, there are five new skills to unlock, but, as you might expect, not all skills are created equal. Here’s every Leviathan skill in FF16, ranked.

FF16: Every Leviathan Skill in The Rising Tide DLC

5) Deluge

Shoot water. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Deluge is Leviathan’s starter skill. It shoots machine-gun-like water shots.

While it deals average damage and has a decent stagger effect, I don’t think it’s quite as effective as the rest of Leviathan’s skillset. It also doesn’t help that Deluge doesn’t cut through enemies and has a limited scope.

The one bright side is that you can spam it as much as you like since it has a manageable cooldown. Plus, that one big, final shot makes using it super worth it.

4) Abyssal Tear

Water wall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Using Abyssal Tear takes two steps: One in which you charge it and one in which you unleash it upon foes. It’s a barrage of water that affects the area of effect directly in front of Clive.

While having to charge an attack before you unleash it might seem like a con, it’s super fun to use when you get used to it. You always have one watery trick up your sleeve… or, well, over your head.

There’s one clear downside to using Abyssal Tear: It dissipates unless you use it quickly. Despite this drawback, its decent damage output at higher charges compensates for its limitations.

3) Serpent’s Cry

Leviathan for an arm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With Serpent’s Cry, Clive transforms his left arm into a serpent and unleashes shotgun-like bursts of water.

This is where your aiming skills come into play: the more water bursts that land on the enemy, the more damage you inflict. That means you can use it on one or multiple targets, which comes in handy when beating groups of Tonberries.

It’s quick, doesn’t take too long to reload, and can potentially stun smaller enemies, which makes it a great third entry for this best Leviathan skills in Final Fantasy 16 list.

2) Cross Swell

Crush your foes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cros Swell pulls enemies together. While it may not seem like much, when paired with skills like Serpent’s Cry or Abyssal Tear, it can annihilate a group of enemies.

If this skill had a longer cooldown, I would have hesitated to place it so high on the list. But since it’s pretty much always available, you can spam it as much as you like and clear large enemy groups.

1) Tsunami

A splash. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tsunami is Leviathan’s Ultimate, and it should come as no surprise that it’s the number one Leviathan skill. It’s a striking move that deals AoE damage and fills Clive’s limit break gauge.

In a game brimming with visually stunning abilities, Tsunami stands out as one of the most impressive, cementing its position as a potent offensive asset deserving of attention.

