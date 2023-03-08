All Final Fantasy XIV Eureka Orthos weapons and how to get them (with pictures)

One of the new additions with the Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.35 is the Eureka Orthos Deep Dungeon, which offers players a new challenge in order to get some new rewards, and one of those rewards is the weapons that successful delvers can earn when they reach certain milestones.

In order to get the Eureka Orthos weapons, players must first clear floor 30 of the Deep Dungeon. Because the dungeon is so new, there are few guides out there about how to achieve that, but players should be aware going in that the floors are more mechanically challenging this time around than with previous dungeons. Players should watch out for each mobs mechanics, or it could likely get your entire party wiped and you’ll have to start over.

How to get FFXIV Orthos Aetherpool Weapons

Once you’ve got Eureka Orthos unlocked and you’ve made it to floor 30, players can then do the side quest “Rage Extinguised” which will grant you an Othos Aetherpool Grip. That item can then be traded by the Synthesis Node in Mor Dhona at X: 34.9 Y: 19 for an Orthos Aetherpool Weapon of your choice. This will then reset your Orthos Aetherpool Arm and Armor strength in the Deep Dungeon, so be sure that you are prepared for that before speaking to the vendor. Below are images of all of the weapons.

One of the coolest things about the weapon is that it’s dyable, and not only that, but the dye affects the glowing part of the weapons. This makes it super customizable and gives players the ability to match the weapon to their armor.

Although players only need to reach floor 30 in order to get the weapons, those who want them should be sure that they’re done with the dungeon before they trade in their weapon, since they’ll effectively start over with the strength of their weapons the next time they enter into Eureka Orthos.