All FFXIV Fan Fest emails have been sent, but fans are left baffled with how few received them

Final Fantasy XIV‘s Fan Fest event in Las Vegas is quickly approaching, and fans were already not pleased with the way Square Enix decided to handle the initial round of tickets, but followed the procedure anyway. Those who wanted to go needed to enter a lottery, and now Square Enix says the emails have all been sent, but so few players have received one that many are wondering if something went wrong.

In order to enter the lottery to get a ticket to Final Fantasy XIV‘s Las Vegas Fan Fest, players needed to have an active subscription to the game that is based in North America.

The emails for those who were selected were scheduled to go out by March 3, according to the confirmation email, but on March 2, the official Final Fantasy XIV Twitter account announced all of the emails have been distributed.

Access code emails for the #FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 in Las Vegas have been sent out to selected players!



Be on the lookout and review the ticket details page for additional info about the ticket purchase website and upcoming timings! 🌐 https://t.co/iCGzEJQkuW pic.twitter.com/b98ws6XWZs — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) March 2, 2023

This left many players confused since so few people were reporting they received said email. A poll conducted by Dot Esports revealed, at the time of writing, 85 percent of players that submitted for the lottery did not receive an email. That number feels staggering considering the Las Vegas Convention Center supposedly can hold an estimated 200,000 participants and has over two million square feet of exhibit space.

Dot Esports reached out to Square Enix to clarify all emails have indeed been sent, but no response has been given at the time of writing.

There is still the possibility that players will score a ticket, since leftover tickets from the lottery sale will be turned over to a general sale that takes place on March 19, but due to the number of fans that have reported they didn’t get an email, many are incredibly worried the general tickets left over will be slim.

For now, players are hoping that either something went terribly wrong, or that more emails will be sent over the course of the day, since the confirmation did state all emails would be sent by March 3.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.