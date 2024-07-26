Is Fallout London free to play?

Fallout London is a massive mod as extensive as any expansion DLC for the game, built around bringing a whole new area, London, U.K., into Fallout 4. With so much to offer, players are wondering if it’s a free or paid mod.

Can you play Fallout London for free?

Snag it while it’s free. Screenshot by Dot Esports via GOG.com

Yes, Fallout: London is currently free to play via GOG.com. However, this offer expires on Aug. 1. So be sure to claim your free copy before the first of August, as it’s unclear whether it will become a paid mod after the offer expires.

To get your free copy of Fallout: London on GOG.com, follow these steps:

Navigate to the Fallout: London mod page on GOG.com. Click on Go to giveaway. This means they’re giving away free copies. It doesn’t mean you must enter a giveaway to get a free copy. Scroll down until you see the Giveaway: Claim Fallout: London section, and click Add to Library. You may need to be signed in first. Once you are, click on Add to Library again to add it to your library. Once you’ve added the mod to your library, you’ll receive a Success message.

Then, to download the mod proper, head to the Games section beneath your profile, select Fallout: London, and download it onto your PC wherever you want. There are some requirements you must meet to play Fallout: London first though:

You must own Fallout 4 and all its DLCs or the Game of the Year edition on GOG.com or Steam. You must be using the pre-next-gen version. If you’e using the next-gen version, you must downgrade via the downgrader tool from Nexus Mods: Fallout: London Downgrader and Addons. Or, if you’re tech-savvy, downgrade manually.

For those looking to play Fallout 4 on Steam, will be compatible with Steam through the installer even though it’s downloaded from GOG.com, as per the Fallout: London FAQ page. So, if you’re ready to dive into the Fallout: London mod and its expansive new Fallout 4 world, it’s currently available for free on GOG.com until Aug. 1.

