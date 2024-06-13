How to start Skyline Valley in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 has received a significant update with the drop of Skyline Valley, which expands the map of West Virginia for the first time since the game’s launch—but how do you start in the new area? We have the answer.

Skyline Valley in Fallout 76 provides a wealth of new content, including a new Vault, side quests, weapons, and equipment, and whets the appetite ahead of the option to play as a Ghoul before it drops next year.

Whenever new content is added to a live-service game, however, it can be confusing whether there are any requirements to meet before you can dive into it. If you’re wondering whether that’s the case in Fallout 76, we’ve detailed everything you need to know.

Fallout 76: How to start Skyline Valley

Head south. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is no specific requirement to meet to access content added as part of Skyline Valley in Fallout 76. Instead, you can head straight to the new area of the map and explore the new content.

Skyline Valley is at the southern tip of the map in Fallout 76, and the ability to fast travel there is not unlocked until you visit Points of Interest in the area. Unfortunately, that means you must set out on foot, and depending on where you are on the map, it may be a lengthy journey.

Although there is no requirement for reaching Skyline Valley in Fallout 76, the recommended level for the main quests in the area is level 25, so I suggest focusing on hitting that level before you dive into the new region.

If you’re a new player in Fallout 76, you can jump immediately to level 20 and select a specialized loadout. I highly recommend this method as it provides much better gear and weapons than you’d receive if you start from scratch—and it closes the gap significantly to reaching the recommended level for Skyline Valley.

