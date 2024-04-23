An image of Junk Items Being Scrapped in Fallout 4
How to scrap junk In Fallout 4

One man’s trash is another man’s come-up.
Scraping junk in Fallout 4 is a great way to utilize the unnecessary items in your inventory. Whether your inventory is clogged with creepy teddy bears or exhausted with wrenches, scrapping them lets you keep their main components without taking up any space.

If you’re wondering how to scrap the junk in your inventory or are simply new to the Commonwealth, we’ve got you covered.

How to scrap junk in Fallout 4

There are two ways to scrap junk in Fallout 4. The most basic one is to visit any of the settlements you own and place the unwanted items in the area. Whip out your Pip-Boy to select the items you want to drop by pressing X on Xbox/Square on PlayStation or T on PC.

With the items on the ground, hover over them with the Pip-Boy to make the Scrap option appear. Interact with it to deduce the junk to its basic components.

Once the item has been scraped, its components get directly transferred to the workshop inventory for enhancing your gear and settlements, making ransacking lucrative.

How to scrap all of your junk at the same time in Fallout 4

Selecting singular items in your inventory to scrap is an easy way to get rid of junk, but this method tends to get tedious if your inventory is full to the brim. To sort this out quickly, visit any of the workshops in your settlements and interact with the Transfer All option.

This will cause the junk to be instantly broken down into useful components and available for use while upgrading. If you’re holding onto electrical junk, transferring them to the workshop can reward you with Copper, one of the rarest metals in the game.

Be careful that your inventory only holsters unwanted items and not something resourceful. You could accidentally scrap your valuables if you’re not too careful.

